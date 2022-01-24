Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Lansing on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#11. Sir Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 205 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823-4323

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4790 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 116, East Lansing, MI 48823-6810

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Falsetta's Casa Nova

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 138 S. Waverly Road, Lansing, MI 48917

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Art's Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48912-1328

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Tony M's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3420 South Creyts Road, Lansing, MI 48917

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Sir Pizza - Old Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Old Town, Lansing, MI 48906

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6540 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-1108

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. PIAZZANO'S

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1825 N Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906-3906

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2970 Towne Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI 48912-5622

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Tannin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1620 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912-2823

- Read more on Tripadvisor