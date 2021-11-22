ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK government agrees to appoint special administrators for Bulb -PM's spokesman

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The British government has agreed with energy regulator Ofgem to appoint special administrators for Bulb, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

Bulb has become the biggest UK energy supplier so far to run into trouble since a recent surge in wholesale gas and electricity prices.

“We have agreed with Ofgem on the appointment of special administrators for Bulb and are taking this forward as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

