Congress & Courts

Bezos donates $100 million to Obama foundation in honor of congressman John Lewis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to the Obama Foundation in honor of Congressman John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the...

Chicago Defender

Obama Foundation Receives $100M Donation From Jeff Bezos

The Obama Foundation just received a massive donation from Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. According to The New York Post, the nonprofit accepted a $100 million donation from the billionaire who confirmed the news to the outlet on Monday (November 22). The Blue Origin founder did make one condition as part...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jeff Bezos Donates $100M to Name Obama Center Plaza for Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

The Obama Foundation announced Monday the receipt of its largest individual contribution to date: $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Though the gift is unrestricted, meaning the funds can be used for any purpose, Bezos did make one request: That as part of the donation, the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named the John Lewis Plaza in honor of civil rights icon John Lewis, who died in 2020.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Likely Wouldn't Pay Any Taxes For John Lewis Donation

Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has pledged a $100 million donation to the Obama Foundation. The donation is meant to honor the civil rights leader John Lewis, and comes on heels of similar gifts from Bezos of $96.2 million to a series of groups fighting homelessness across the country and, also today, a $166 million donation to NYU Langone Medical Center.
HOMELESS
State
Washington State
wtmj.com

Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

Former President Barack Obama’s foundation said Monday it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately on Monday, NYU Langone Health, a medical center affiliated with New York University, said it has received...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s $100m gift to Obama Foundation will fund leadership training in Africa, Asia and Europe

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos announced his latest philanthropic gestures on Monday: a pair of donations to the Obama Foundation and New York University’s medical centre.Mr Bezos’s gift to the Obama Foundation was first reported on Monday morning by The New York Times – $100m in total.A spokesperson for the former president’s foundation told The Independent in an emailed statement that the funds will be used to scale existing leadership programmes launched by the charity to benefit young people across several continents.“The generous gift from Jeff Bezos will help the Foundation scale our existing domestic and global...
CHARITIES
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
