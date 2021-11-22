Bezos donates $100 million to Obama foundation in honor of congressman John Lewis

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos announced his latest philanthropic gestures on Monday: a pair of donations to the Obama Foundation and New York University’s medical centre.Mr Bezos’s gift to the Obama Foundation was first reported on Monday morning by The New York Times – $100m in total.A spokesperson for the former president’s foundation told The Independent in an emailed statement that the funds will be used to scale existing leadership programmes launched by the charity to benefit young people across several continents.“The generous gift from Jeff Bezos will help the Foundation scale our existing domestic and global...

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO