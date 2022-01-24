Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Reno on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#26. Pizza Reno

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 26 W 2nd St, Reno, NV 89501-1421

#25. Skipolini's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13971 South Reno Blvd Summit Shopping Center, Reno, NV 89511

#24. Romano's Macaroni Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5505 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502

#23. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 537 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521-9008

#22. Nu Yalk Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9780 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511-5941

#21. Bella Italia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8155 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89511

#20. Pirates Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 180 W Peckham Ln Ste 1100, Reno, NV 89509-5400

#19. Calafuria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 725 S Center St, Reno, NV 89501-2303

#18. Paisans Old World Deli and Catering

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 6550 Longley Lane Suite 110, Reno, NV 89511

#17. La Cucina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3600 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509-5256

#16. Zozo's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3446 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509-4854

#15. Casale's Half Way Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2501 E 4th St, Reno, NV 89512-3851

#14. Smiling with hope Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6135 Lakeside Dr Ste 101, Reno, NV 89511-8505

#13. Wild Garlic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 170 S Virginia St Ste 103, Reno, NV 89501-1908

#12. Liberty Food & Wine Exchange

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501-1305

#11. Briscola Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 2nd St Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV 89595-1200

#10. Noble Pie Parlor Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 777 S Center St #100, Reno, NV 89501

#9. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4900 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502

#8. Sardina's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7499 Longley Ln, Reno, NV 89511-1208

#7. La Vecchia Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3005 Skyline Blvd Ste 160, Reno, NV 89509-5168

#6. MARIO'S Portofino RISTORANTE ITALIANO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1505 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502

#5. Campo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501-1340

#4. La Famiglia Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 170 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501-1908

#3. Johnny's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4245 W 4th St, Reno, NV 89523-8830

#2. Romanza Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213

#1. La Strada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 345 N Virginia St Eldorado Resort Casino, Reno, NV 89501

