Reno, NV

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAp2o_0d3veLVK00
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Reno on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOjEp_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#26. Pizza Reno

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 26 W 2nd St, Reno, NV 89501-1421
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNbyf_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#25. Skipolini's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13971 South Reno Blvd Summit Shopping Center, Reno, NV 89511
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBkLy_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#24. Romano's Macaroni Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5505 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbWnN_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#23. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 537 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521-9008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1wbs_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#22. Nu Yalk Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9780 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511-5941
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fr4gv_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#21. Bella Italia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8155 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89511
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSWho_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#20. Pirates Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 180 W Peckham Ln Ste 1100, Reno, NV 89509-5400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubUWm_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#19. Calafuria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 S Center St, Reno, NV 89501-2303
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qb0sP_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#18. Paisans Old World Deli and Catering

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 6550 Longley Lane Suite 110, Reno, NV 89511
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ax5cl_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#17. La Cucina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509-5256
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ysv6D_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#16. Zozo's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3446 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509-4854
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rGwo_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#15. Casale's Half Way Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2501 E 4th St, Reno, NV 89512-3851
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxW2M_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#14. Smiling with hope Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6135 Lakeside Dr Ste 101, Reno, NV 89511-8505
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebmaU_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#13. Wild Garlic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 170 S Virginia St Ste 103, Reno, NV 89501-1908
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqQdT_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#12. Liberty Food & Wine Exchange

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501-1305
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TuNh5_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#11. Briscola Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 2nd St Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV 89595-1200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15M6lB_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#10. Noble Pie Parlor Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 S Center St #100, Reno, NV 89501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpNwP_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#9. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4900 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHWMk_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sardina's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7499 Longley Ln, Reno, NV 89511-1208
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sh2Zq_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#7. La Vecchia Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3005 Skyline Blvd Ste 160, Reno, NV 89509-5168
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dwfw8_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#6. MARIO'S Portofino RISTORANTE ITALIANO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1505 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5EZT_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#5. Campo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501-1340
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YH3eT_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#4. La Famiglia Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 170 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501-1908
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDEjL_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#3. Johnny's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4245 W 4th St, Reno, NV 89523-8830
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Tou9_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#2. Romanza Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9eJ1_0d3veLVK00
Tripadvisor

#1. La Strada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 345 N Virginia St Eldorado Resort Casino, Reno, NV 89501
