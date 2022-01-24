Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#19. Stoner's Pizza Joint

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 214 W Boundary St, Savannah, GA 31401-2208

#18. Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 205 E Montgomery Xrd Ste C, Savannah, GA 31406-4747

#17. Bocci's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1526 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-7263

#16. Vincenzo's Pizzeria and Pastas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 12417 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA 31419-2227

#15. Costanzo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 101 Little Neck Rd Ste 8A, Savannah, GA 31419-8828

#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11333 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31419

#13. Rocky's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406-4265

#12. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10408 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31419-1138

#11. Green Fire Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 236 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401-4025

#10. Graffito Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401

#9. La Scala Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 119 E 37th St at the corner of Abercorn street and 37th street, Savannah, GA 31401-8611

#8. Corleone's Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 44 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401-2420

#7. Pacci

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (557 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 E Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401

#6. Cha Bella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (569 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 102 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401-2917

#5. Bella's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4420 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405-4209

#4. Garibaldi's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,633 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 315 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2408

#3. Bella Napoli Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (818 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18 E State St off Wright Square, Savannah, GA 31401-3713

#2. Vinnie Van Go-Go's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,031 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 317 W Bryan St, Savannah, GA 31401-2426

#1. FraLi Gourmet

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 217 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401

