Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEph4_0d3veJjs00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qle8N_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#19. Stoner's Pizza Joint

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 214 W Boundary St, Savannah, GA 31401-2208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yi9EZ_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#18. Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 205 E Montgomery Xrd Ste C, Savannah, GA 31406-4747
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBfuj_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#17. Bocci's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1526 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-7263
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Kk4p_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#16. Vincenzo's Pizzeria and Pastas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 12417 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA 31419-2227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJfBx_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#15. Costanzo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 101 Little Neck Rd Ste 8A, Savannah, GA 31419-8828
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZrRF_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#14. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11333 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31419
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U33lj_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#13. Rocky's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406-4265
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilqae_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#12. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10408 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31419-1138
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjWSA_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#11. Green Fire Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 236 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401-4025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098nAq_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#10. Graffito Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9r5D_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#9. La Scala Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 119 E 37th St at the corner of Abercorn street and 37th street, Savannah, GA 31401-8611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUgeH_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#8. Corleone's Trattoria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 44 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401-2420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTpTu_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pacci

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (557 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 E Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcrGT_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#6. Cha Bella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (569 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 102 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401-2917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l966a_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bella's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4420 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405-4209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtpyO_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#4. Garibaldi's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,633 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 315 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2408
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6WOm_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bella Napoli Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (818 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18 E State St off Wright Square, Savannah, GA 31401-3713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoJuN_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#2. Vinnie Van Go-Go's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,031 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 317 W Bryan St, Savannah, GA 31401-2426
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DMHH_0d3veJjs00
Tripadvisor

#1. FraLi Gourmet

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 217 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

