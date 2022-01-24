ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Rockford on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#14. Pino's on Main Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2511 N Main Street, Rockford, IL 61103
#13. Maciano's Pizza & Pastaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5801 Columbia Pkwy #101 #101, Rockford, IL 61108
#12. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6367 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2540
#11. Giuseppi's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 950 Halsted Rd, Rockford, IL 61103-3117
#10. Sam's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6075 E Riverside Blvd #4413, Rockford, IL 61114-4413
#9. Giovanni's Restaurant & Convention Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 N Bell School Rd, Rockford, IL 61107-5202
#8. Baci's Kitchen- Cafe' and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2990 N Perryville Rd Suite 1100, Rockford, IL 61107-6814
#7. John's Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2914 11th St, Rockford, IL 61109-1208
#6. Gerry's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7403 Argus Drive, Rockford, IL 61107
#5. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 Executive Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61107-5227
#4. Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1015
#3. Capri

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1012
#2. Franchesco's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107-6826
#1. Lino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (651 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5611 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2424
