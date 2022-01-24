ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkUG6_0d3veEKF00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqlmL_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#29. Arianna's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXOQP_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#28. Tony's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3409 Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hX6jZ_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#27. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9750 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFVNu_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#26. Olive Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7113 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-3703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwfdz_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#25. Vinny's Italian Grill and Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3434 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oP1e_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#24. Gersi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 805 N Davis Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-1907
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7a5K_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#23. Pupatella Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 N Morris St, Richmond, VA 23220-4816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOubw_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#22. Angela's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 425 N Ridge Rd, Richmond, VA 23229-7403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7KVw_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#21. Nick's Roman Terrace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8051 W Broad St Apt A, Richmond, VA 23294-4219
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKdD0_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#20. Joe's Inn Bon Air

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2616 Buford Rd, Richmond, VA 23235-3422
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6KJa_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#19. Capriccios Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9127 W Broad St Suite A, Richmond, VA 23294-5829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsTK4_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#18. Enoteca Sogno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1223 Bellevue Ave, Richmond, VA 23227-4001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWXtL_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#17. Chianti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1304 Gaskins Rd, Richmond, VA 23238-4919
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9Xfe_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bacchus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 N Meadow St, Richmond, VA 23220-4524
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332EHs_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#15. Secco Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 325 N Robinson St, Richmond, VA 23220-4020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BslB4_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#14. Dinamo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 821 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7oWs_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#13. Mary Angela's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3345 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2LB5_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#12. Zorba's Greek Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9068 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-5804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqjZs_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#11. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11450 Midlothian Tpke Chesterfield Towne Center, Richmond, VA 23235-4718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIkDs_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#10. Casa Italiana Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8801 Three Chopt Rd Suite B, Richmond, VA 23229-4755
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4zBZ_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#9. Ciao Capri

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10478 Ridgefield Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233-3548
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deDwx_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#8. Portico Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12506 River Rd, Richmond, VA 23238-6135
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nC7G8_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#7. Edo's Squid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 N Harrison St, Richmond, VA 23220-3614
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLThF_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#6. Carini's Italian Restaurant & Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaMnN_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#5. Joe's Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 N Shields Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-3433
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7527_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#4. Bottoms Up

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (535 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 Dock St, Richmond, VA 23223-6942
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TylL_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#3. La Grotta Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 529 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219-1809
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J5Ih_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#2. Maggiano's - Richmond

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (501 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11800 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233-1064
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXWQq_0d3veEKF00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11055 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-2023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Richmond, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Garden Italian
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy