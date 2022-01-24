Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#29. Arianna's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1714

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Tony's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3409 Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-2001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9750 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Olive Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7113 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-3703

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Vinny's Italian Grill and Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3434 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23233

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Gersi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 805 N Davis Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-1907

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Pupatella Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 N Morris St, Richmond, VA 23220-4816

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Angela's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 425 N Ridge Rd, Richmond, VA 23229-7403

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Nick's Roman Terrace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8051 W Broad St Apt A, Richmond, VA 23294-4219

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Joe's Inn Bon Air

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2616 Buford Rd, Richmond, VA 23235-3422

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Capriccios Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9127 W Broad St Suite A, Richmond, VA 23294-5829

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Enoteca Sogno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1223 Bellevue Ave, Richmond, VA 23227-4001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Chianti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1304 Gaskins Rd, Richmond, VA 23238-4919

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Bacchus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 N Meadow St, Richmond, VA 23220-4524

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Secco Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 325 N Robinson St, Richmond, VA 23220-4020

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Dinamo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 821 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5403

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Mary Angela's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3345 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Zorba's Greek Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9068 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-5804

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11450 Midlothian Tpke Chesterfield Towne Center, Richmond, VA 23235-4718

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Casa Italiana Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8801 Three Chopt Rd Suite B, Richmond, VA 23229-4755

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Ciao Capri

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10478 Ridgefield Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233-3548

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Portico Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12506 River Rd, Richmond, VA 23238-6135

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Edo's Squid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 411 N Harrison St, Richmond, VA 23220-3614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Carini's Italian Restaurant & Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Joe's Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (291 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 205 N Shields Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-3433

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Bottoms Up

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (535 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1700 Dock St, Richmond, VA 23223-6942

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. La Grotta Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 529 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219-1809

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Maggiano's - Richmond

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (501 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11800 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233-1064

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11055 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-2023

- Read more on Tripadvisor