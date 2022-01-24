Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Hope Street Pizza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 772 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3638

#29. OPA The Phoenician

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 230 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1528

#28. Sicilia's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 181 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645

#27. The Roma Prov

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 310 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530

#26. Anthonys Authentic Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 441 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02909

#25. Layali Restaurant Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 36 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903-2829

#24. Roma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 308 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530

#23. Tony's Colonial Food Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 311 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1441

#22. Pizzico Ristorante and Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 762 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3638

#21. Caserta Pizzeria Bakr

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 121 Spruce Street, Providence, RI 02903

#20. Costantino's Venda Bar & Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 265 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1556

#19. Broadway Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 205 Broadway, Providence, RI 02903-3017

#18. Bacaro Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 262 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903-2969

#17. Fellini Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 166 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4329

#16. Angelo's Civita Farnese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 141 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1644

#15. Costantino's Venda Ravioli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 275 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1522

#14. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2813

#13. figidini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 67 Washington St, Providence, RI 02903-1726

#12. Rosalina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 Aborn St, Providence, RI 02903-3209

#11. Trattoria Zooma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (369 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 245 Atwells Ave Federal Hill, Providence, RI 02903-1520

#10. Enoteca Umberto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 256 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1529

#9. Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1630

#8. Cassarino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 177 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645

#7. Al Forno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (579 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 577 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903-4319

#6. Providence Coal-Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 385 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-3233

#5. Andino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (472 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 171 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645

#4. Nick's on Broadway

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909-1623

#3. Pane E Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 365 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1456

#2. Camille's on the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 71 Bradford St, Providence, RI 02903-1671

#1. Massimo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (680 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 134 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1632

