ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WSXK_0d3veDRW00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2mK0_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#30. Hope Street Pizza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 772 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3638
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTj4M_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#29. OPA The Phoenician

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1528
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciPU9_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#28. Sicilia's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 181 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3Ka0_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#27. The Roma Prov

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nwxxo_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#26. Anthonys Authentic Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 441 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XD2Zn_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#25. Layali Restaurant Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 36 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903-2829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UE6cg_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#24. Roma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 308 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHo5b_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#23. Tony's Colonial Food Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1441
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVujD_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#22. Pizzico Ristorante and Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 762 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3638
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2MIi_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#21. Caserta Pizzeria Bakr

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 121 Spruce Street, Providence, RI 02903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340Ce4_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#20. Costantino's Venda Bar & Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 265 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1556
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pm5H9_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#19. Broadway Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 Broadway, Providence, RI 02903-3017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQ0GR_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#18. Bacaro Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 262 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903-2969
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JENDg_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#17. Fellini Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 166 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZz7N_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#16. Angelo's Civita Farnese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 141 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1644
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ysba8_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#15. Costantino's Venda Ravioli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 275 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414oe0_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#14. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3bjW_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#13. figidini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 67 Washington St, Providence, RI 02903-1726
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TzwV_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#12. Rosalina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 Aborn St, Providence, RI 02903-3209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UMgn_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#11. Trattoria Zooma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 245 Atwells Ave Federal Hill, Providence, RI 02903-1520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bm4cM_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#10. Enoteca Umberto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 256 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1529
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqFzj_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#9. Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1630
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsLhI_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#8. Cassarino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 177 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O47Z8_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#7. Al Forno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 577 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903-4319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RHS0_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#6. Providence Coal-Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 385 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-3233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SAxB_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#5. Andino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (472 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 171 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRU8c_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#4. Nick's on Broadway

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909-1623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2gH0_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pane E Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 365 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1456
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgJBK_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#2. Camille's on the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 71 Bradford St, Providence, RI 02903-1671
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ijm9M_0d3veDRW00
Tripadvisor

#1. Massimo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (680 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 134 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1632
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
Providence, RI
Restaurants
City
Providence, RI
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Italian Dishes#Bistro#Food Drink#Lebanese#Mediterranean#Pizzeria Rating
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy