Portland, ME

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Portland, Maine on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#19. Portland House of Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1359 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04103-3607
Tripadvisor

#18. Coals Portland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 118 Preble St, Portland, ME 04101-2425
Tripadvisor

#17. Anthony's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 151 Middle St Ste 5, Portland, ME 04101-4391
Tripadvisor

#16. Pizzaiolo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 360 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Tripadvisor

#15. Roma Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 767 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102-3305
Tripadvisor

#14. Maria's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 133 State St, Portland, ME 04101-2957
Tripadvisor

#13. Tipo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 182 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME 04103-5711
Tripadvisor

#12. Bruno's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 33 Allen Ave, Portland, ME 04103-3708
Tripadvisor

#11. Pizzarino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 505 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101-3931
Tripadvisor

#10. ViA VECCHiA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 Dana Street, Portland, ME 04101
Tripadvisor

#9. Lazzari

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 618 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3304
Tripadvisor

#8. Portland Pie Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 51 York St., Portland, ME 04101
Tripadvisor

#7. The Corner Room Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5003
Tripadvisor

#6. Slab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25 Preble St Portland, ME, Portland, ME 04101-4924
Tripadvisor

#5. Paciarino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 464 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101-4029
Tripadvisor

#4. Piccolo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-4104
Tripadvisor

#3. Ribollita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 41 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-4213
Tripadvisor

#2. Solo Italiano Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4712
Tripadvisor

#1. OTTO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 576 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3311
