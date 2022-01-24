Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Portland, Maine on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Portland House of Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1359 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04103-3607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Coals Portland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 118 Preble St, Portland, ME 04101-2425

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Anthony's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 151 Middle St Ste 5, Portland, ME 04101-4391

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Pizzaiolo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 360 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Roma Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 767 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102-3305

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Maria's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 133 State St, Portland, ME 04101-2957

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Tipo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 182 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME 04103-5711

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Bruno's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 33 Allen Ave, Portland, ME 04103-3708

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Pizzarino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 505 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101-3931

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. ViA VECCHiA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10 Dana Street, Portland, ME 04101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Lazzari

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 618 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Portland Pie Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 51 York St., Portland, ME 04101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Corner Room Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 110 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Slab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 25 Preble St Portland, ME, Portland, ME 04101-4924

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Paciarino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 464 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101-4029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Piccolo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 111 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-4104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Ribollita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 41 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-4213

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Solo Italiano Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4712

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. OTTO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 576 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3311

- Read more on Tripadvisor