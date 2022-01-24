ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#28. Al's Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 University Ave NE 2nd Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Tripadvisor

#27. Red's Savoy Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2329 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Tripadvisor

#26. Tavola Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 823 S 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Tripadvisor

#25. Jacques

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 710 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2303
Tripadvisor

#24. Pizza Luce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 E Franklin Ave Ste 101, Minneapolis, MN 55404-2250
Tripadvisor

#23. Parkway Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4359 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Tripadvisor

#22. Amore Uptown

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1601 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408-2550
Tripadvisor

#21. Broders Cucina Italiana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2308 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410-2202
Tripadvisor

#20. Broadway Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2025 W River Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55411-2226
Tripadvisor

#19. The Bungalow Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4300 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406-2301
Tripadvisor

#18. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1204 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Tripadvisor

#17. Terzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1006
Tripadvisor

#16. Monello

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1115 2nd Ave S In Hotel Ivy, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2506
Tripadvisor

#15. Punch Pizza Northeast

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1040
Tripadvisor

#14. Element Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 96 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413-1852
Tripadvisor

#13. Rinata

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2451 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55405-2605
Tripadvisor

#12. Pizza Luce - Uptown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408-3645
Tripadvisor

#11. Red Wagon Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1539
Tripadvisor

#10. Fat Lorenzo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5600 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55417-2646
Tripadvisor

#9. Prima Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5325 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1229
Tripadvisor

#8. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1249
Tripadvisor

#7. Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407-3634
Tripadvisor

#6. Pizza Luce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1739
Tripadvisor

#5. Red Rabbit Minneapolis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1605
Tripadvisor

#4. Zelo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 831 Nicollet Mall Medical Arts Building, street level, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2506
Tripadvisor

#3. Bar La Grassa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (760 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1330
Tripadvisor

#2. Broders’ Pasta Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1035
Tripadvisor

#1. Pizzeria Lola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (966 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410-2440
