alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#28. Al's Place

Tripadvisor

#27. Red's Savoy Pizza

Tripadvisor

#26. Tavola Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#25. Jacques

Tripadvisor

#24. Pizza Luce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2500 University Ave NE 2nd Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55418- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 2329 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 823 S 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 710 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2303- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2200 E Franklin Ave Ste 101, Minneapolis, MN 55404-2250

Tripadvisor

#23. Parkway Pizza

Tripadvisor

#22. Amore Uptown

Tripadvisor

#21. Broders Cucina Italiana

Tripadvisor

#20. Broadway Pizza

Tripadvisor

#19. The Bungalow Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4359 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (186 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1601 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408-2550- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2308 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410-2202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2025 W River Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55411-2226- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4300 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406-2301

Tripadvisor

#18. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#17. Terzo

Tripadvisor

#16. Monello

Tripadvisor

#15. Punch Pizza Northeast

Tripadvisor

#14. Element Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1204 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, MN 55403- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1006- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1115 2nd Ave S In Hotel Ivy, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2506- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 210 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1040- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 96 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413-1852

Tripadvisor

#13. Rinata

Tripadvisor

#12. Pizza Luce - Uptown

Tripadvisor

#11. Red Wagon Pizza Company

Tripadvisor

#10. Fat Lorenzo's

Tripadvisor

#9. Prima Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2451 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55405-2605- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3200 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408-3645- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1539- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5600 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55417-2646- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5325 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1229

Tripadvisor

#8. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

Tripadvisor

#7. Italian Eatery

Tripadvisor

#6. Pizza Luce

Tripadvisor

#5. Red Rabbit Minneapolis

Tripadvisor

#4. Zelo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1249- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407-3634- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 119 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1739- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 201 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1605- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,326 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 831 Nicollet Mall Medical Arts Building, street level, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2506

Tripadvisor

#3. Bar La Grassa

Tripadvisor

#2. Broders’ Pasta Bar

Tripadvisor

#1. Pizzeria Lola

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (760 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 800 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1330- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1035- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (966 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410-2440