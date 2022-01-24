Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
#28. Al's Place- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 University Ave NE 2nd Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55418
#27. Red's Savoy Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2329 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
#26. Tavola Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 823 S 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
#25. Jacques- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 710 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2303
#24. Pizza Luce- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 E Franklin Ave Ste 101, Minneapolis, MN 55404-2250
#23. Parkway Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4359 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
#22. Amore Uptown- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1601 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408-2550
#21. Broders Cucina Italiana- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2308 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410-2202
#20. Broadway Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2025 W River Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55411-2226
#19. The Bungalow Club- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4300 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406-2301
#18. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1204 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, MN 55403
#17. Terzo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1006
#16. Monello- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1115 2nd Ave S In Hotel Ivy, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2506
#15. Punch Pizza Northeast- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1040
#14. Element Pizza- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 96 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413-1852
#13. Rinata- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2451 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55405-2605
#12. Pizza Luce - Uptown- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408-3645
#11. Red Wagon Pizza Company- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1539
#10. Fat Lorenzo's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5600 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55417-2646
#9. Prima Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5325 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1229
#8. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1249
#7. Italian Eatery- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407-3634
#6. Pizza Luce- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1739
#5. Red Rabbit Minneapolis- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1605
#4. Zelo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 831 Nicollet Mall Medical Arts Building, street level, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2506
#3. Bar La Grassa- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (760 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1330
#2. Broders’ Pasta Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1035
#1. Pizzeria Lola- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (966 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410-2440
