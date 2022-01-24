Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Miami on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. Mercato Della Pescheria Espanola Way- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,844 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 Espanola Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Sapore Di Mare- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3111 Grand Ave Coconut Grove, Miami, FL 33133-5103
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Mister O1- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130-4109
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. BiCE Cucina- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (461 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1300 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4210
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Pizza Pazza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 275 NE 18th St Ste 109, Miami, FL 33132-1117
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza South Beach- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,857 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1680 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2538
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Caffe Milano Miami Beach- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,640 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 850 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5826
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Osteria Vecchio Piemonte- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10480 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173-3007
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Giotto Maestro della Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 959 West Ave Suite 2, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5201
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Grafa Pizza&Pasta- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1357 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4211
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Il Gabbiano- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 335 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131-2360
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Strada in the Grove- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3176 Commodore Plaza Coconut Grove, Miami, FL 33133-5818
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Pasta-Go Alton Road- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (811 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1040 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Primo's Italian Restaurant & Lounge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1717 North Bayshore Drive The Grand DoubleTree Hotel, Miami, FL 33132
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Soya & Pomodoro- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 NE 1st St, Miami, FL 33132-2502
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Piola Miami Brickell- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1250 S Miami Ave Corner of SW 13 St, Miami, FL 33130
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Pane & Vino- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,797 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Healthy
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1450 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4112
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. il Pastaiolo- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,082 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1130 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4624
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (779 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8201 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33144
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Riviera Focacceria Italiana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3252 NE Buena Vista Avenue Suite 110, Miami, FL 33137
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Toscana Divino- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (596 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 S Miami Ave Suite 185, Miami, FL 33130-3044
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Salumeria 104- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3451 NE 1st Ave #104, Miami, FL 33137-3984
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Red Carpet Italian Restaurant- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3438 SW 8th St Flamingo Plaza, Miami, FL 33135-4108
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Fratelli Milano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (650 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 213 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Farfalle- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (677 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 SE 2nd St, Miami, FL 33131-2203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Vero Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (734 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 90 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131-1008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Palat- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4702 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137-3124
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Basilico Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5879 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33166-5712
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Ferraro's Kitchen Restaurant & Wine Bar- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1099 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138-4203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Crust- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (987 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 668 NW 5th St, Miami, FL 33128-1622
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0