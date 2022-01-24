Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Miami on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Mercato Della Pescheria Espanola Way

#29. Sapore Di Mare

#28. Mister O1

#27. BiCE Cucina

#26. Pizza Pazza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,844 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 412 Espanola Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3111 Grand Ave Coconut Grove, Miami, FL 33133-5103- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1000 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130-4109- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (461 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1300 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4210- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 275 NE 18th St Ste 109, Miami, FL 33132-1117

#25. Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza South Beach

#24. Caffe Milano Miami Beach

#23. Osteria Vecchio Piemonte

#22. Giotto Maestro della Pizza

#21. Grafa Pizza&Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,857 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1680 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2538- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,640 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 850 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5826- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10480 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173-3007- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 959 West Ave Suite 2, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5201- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (336 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 1357 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4211

#20. Il Gabbiano

#19. Strada in the Grove

#18. Pasta-Go Alton Road

#17. Primo's Italian Restaurant & Lounge

#16. Soya & Pomodoro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,231 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 335 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131-2360- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3176 Commodore Plaza Coconut Grove, Miami, FL 33133-5818- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (811 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1040 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1717 North Bayshore Drive The Grand DoubleTree Hotel, Miami, FL 33132- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 120 NE 1st St, Miami, FL 33132-2502

#15. Piola Miami Brickell

#14. Pane & Vino

#13. il Pastaiolo

#12. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#11. Riviera Focacceria Italiana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1250 S Miami Ave Corner of SW 13 St, Miami, FL 33130- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,797 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Healthy- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1450 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4112- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,082 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1130 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4624- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (779 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8201 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33144- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3252 NE Buena Vista Avenue Suite 110, Miami, FL 33137

#10. Toscana Divino

#9. Salumeria 104

#8. Red Carpet Italian Restaurant

#7. Fratelli Milano

#6. Farfalle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (596 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 900 S Miami Ave Suite 185, Miami, FL 33130-3044- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3451 NE 1st Ave #104, Miami, FL 33137-3984- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (133 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3438 SW 8th St Flamingo Plaza, Miami, FL 33135-4108- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (650 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 213 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131-1901- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (677 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 333 SE 2nd St, Miami, FL 33131-2203

#5. Vero Italian Restaurant

#4. Palat

#3. Basilico Ristorante

#2. Ferraro's Kitchen Restaurant & Wine Bar

#1. Crust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (734 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 90 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131-1008- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4702 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137-3124- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5879 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33166-5712- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (350 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1099 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138-4203- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (987 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 668 NW 5th St, Miami, FL 33128-1622

