alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#29. Gios Italian Kitchen Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7915 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3056

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Romando's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2110 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3053

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Coast Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 9660 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Scatori's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1399 S Commons Dr Next to Lowes Foods Hwy 544 & Bypass 17, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7768

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4003 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1640

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Dough Boys NY Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2696 Beaver Run Blvd Ste E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-5393

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8006 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Michael's Pizza, Pasta and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1701 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3643

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (522 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4011 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (514 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1405 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Maggi D's Fine Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 385 Seaboard St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9625

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Angelo's Steak and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2311 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (630 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6803 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3018

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Vine Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9734 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4013

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,576 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 N Kings Hwy Ste C, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3079

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Ramando's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3139

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Mellow Mushroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (780 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1571 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,020 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 960 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4627

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Lombardo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7604 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3039

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (530 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1285 38th Ave N Plantation Point Plaza, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Crave Italian Oven & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (584 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5998 N Kings Hwy # 5900, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2326

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Toscana Italian kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,422 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2703 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3059

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Hot Tomato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 406 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3151

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Vicini's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5001 N Kings Hwy #105, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2556

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Luigi's Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,301 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 503 61st Ave N Next door to the Food Lion groceries, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2269

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Villa Romana Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,973 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 707 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Ciao Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,616 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5223 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2510

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Sole Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,491 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3401 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2971

- Read more on Tripadvisor