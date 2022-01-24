ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#29. Gios Italian Kitchen Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7915 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3056
Tripadvisor

#28. Romando's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2110 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3053
Tripadvisor

#27. Coast Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 9660 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006
Tripadvisor

#26. Scatori's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1399 S Commons Dr Next to Lowes Foods Hwy 544 & Bypass 17, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7768
Tripadvisor

#25. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4003 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1640
Tripadvisor

#24. Dough Boys NY Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2696 Beaver Run Blvd Ste E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-5393
Tripadvisor

#23. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8006 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Tripadvisor

#22. Michael's Pizza, Pasta and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1701 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3643
Tripadvisor

#21. Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (522 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4011 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor

#20. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (514 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1405 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor

#19. Maggi D's Fine Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 385 Seaboard St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9625
Tripadvisor

#18. Angelo's Steak and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2311 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor

#17. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (630 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6803 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3018
Tripadvisor

#16. Vine Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9734 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4013
Tripadvisor

#15. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,576 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 N Kings Hwy Ste C, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3079
Tripadvisor

#14. Ramando's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3139
Tripadvisor

#13. Mellow Mushroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (780 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1571 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor

#12. Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,020 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 960 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4627
Tripadvisor

#11. Lombardo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7604 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3039
Tripadvisor

#10. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (530 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1285 38th Ave N Plantation Point Plaza, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313
Tripadvisor

#9. Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3000
Tripadvisor

#8. Crave Italian Oven & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (584 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5998 N Kings Hwy # 5900, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2326
Tripadvisor

#7. Toscana Italian kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,422 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2703 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3059
Tripadvisor

#6. Hot Tomato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 406 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3151
Tripadvisor

#5. Vicini's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5001 N Kings Hwy #105, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2556
Tripadvisor

#4. Luigi's Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,301 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 503 61st Ave N Next door to the Food Lion groceries, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2269
Tripadvisor

#3. Villa Romana Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,973 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 707 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor

#2. Ciao Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,616 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5223 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2510
Tripadvisor

#1. Sole Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,491 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3401 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2971
