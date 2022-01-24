Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Louisville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#30. Sarino- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1030 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217-1236
Tripadvisor
#29. BoomBozz Pizza & Taphouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1315 Herr Ln Westport Village, Louisville, KY 40222-4376
Tripadvisor
#28. ROC Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1327 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1319
Tripadvisor
#27. Impellizzeri's Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40222-6465
Tripadvisor
#26. Ciao Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 Payne St, Louisville, KY 40204-2315
Tripadvisor
#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1320 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222
Tripadvisor
#24. Parlour- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 West Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Tripadvisor
#23. Bearno's By the Bridge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-1365
Tripadvisor
#22. DiFabio's Casapela- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2311 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2409
Tripadvisor
#21. Bravo! Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 206 Bullitt Ln, Louisville, KY 40222-5430
Tripadvisor
#20. Coals Artisan- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11615 Shelbyville Rd Suite 106, Louisville, KY 40243-1309
Tripadvisor
#19. Grassa Gramma- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2210 Holiday Manor Ctr, Louisville, KY 40222-6431
Tripadvisor
#18. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2051 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-1623
Tripadvisor
#17. Hometown Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4041 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40213-1601
Tripadvisor
#16. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 617 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222-5040
Tripadvisor
#15. The Original Impellizzeri's Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1381 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1353
Tripadvisor
#14. Come Back Inn- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 415 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130-3451
Tripadvisor
#13. Wick's Pizza Parlor (Baxter Ave.)- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 975 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204-2046
Tripadvisor
#12. Amici Cafe- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 316 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY 40203-2908
Tripadvisor
#11. Come Back Inn- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 909 Swan St, Louisville, KY 40204-1809
Tripadvisor
#10. The Post- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1045 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217-1235
Tripadvisor
#9. Sicilian Pizza and Pasta- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 631 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202-2403
Tripadvisor
#8. Coals Artisan Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3730 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40207-2582
Tripadvisor
#7. Decca- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 812 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206-1658
Tripadvisor
#6. Martini Italian Bistro- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4021 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241
Tripadvisor
#5. The Old Spaghetti Factory- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,002 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 W Market St, Louisville, KY 40202-1369
Tripadvisor
#4. Porcini- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2730 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2669
Tripadvisor
#3. SIlvio's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 104 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207-4906
Tripadvisor
#2. Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (476 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 150 S 5th St, Louisville, KY 40202-3102
Tripadvisor
#1. Volare Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2410
