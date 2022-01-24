alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Louisville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Sarino

Tripadvisor

#29. BoomBozz Pizza & Taphouse

Tripadvisor

#28. ROC Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#27. Impellizzeri's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#26. Ciao Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1030 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217-1236- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1315 Herr Ln Westport Village, Louisville, KY 40222-4376- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1327 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1319- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40222-6465- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1201 Payne St, Louisville, KY 40204-2315

Tripadvisor

#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#24. Parlour

Tripadvisor

#23. Bearno's By the Bridge

Tripadvisor

#22. DiFabio's Casapela

Tripadvisor

#21. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1320 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 131 West Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 131 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-1365- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2311 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2409- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 206 Bullitt Ln, Louisville, KY 40222-5430

Tripadvisor

#20. Coals Artisan

Tripadvisor

#19. Grassa Gramma

Tripadvisor

#18. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#17. Hometown Pizza

Tripadvisor

#16. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11615 Shelbyville Rd Suite 106, Louisville, KY 40243-1309- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2210 Holiday Manor Ctr, Louisville, KY 40222-6431- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2051 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-1623- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4041 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40213-1601- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 617 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222-5040

Tripadvisor

#15. The Original Impellizzeri's Pizza

Tripadvisor

#14. Come Back Inn

Tripadvisor

#13. Wick's Pizza Parlor (Baxter Ave.)

Tripadvisor

#12. Amici Cafe

Tripadvisor

#11. Come Back Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1381 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1353- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 415 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130-3451- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 975 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204-2046- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 316 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY 40203-2908- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 909 Swan St, Louisville, KY 40204-1809

Tripadvisor

#10. The Post

Tripadvisor

#9. Sicilian Pizza and Pasta

Tripadvisor

#8. Coals Artisan Pizza

Tripadvisor

#7. Decca

Tripadvisor

#6. Martini Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1045 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217-1235- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 631 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202-2403- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3730 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40207-2582- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 812 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206-1658- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4021 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241

Tripadvisor

#5. The Old Spaghetti Factory

Tripadvisor

#4. Porcini

Tripadvisor

#3. SIlvio's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#2. Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#1. Volare Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,002 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 235 W Market St, Louisville, KY 40202-1369- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2730 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2669- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 104 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207-4906- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (476 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 150 S 5th St, Louisville, KY 40202-3102- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2300 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2410

