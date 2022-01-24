ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3rRG_0d3vdxZN00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vekF9_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#30. Nicky's Coal Fired

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5026 Centennial Blvd The Nations, Nashville, TN 37209-1542
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BzVu_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#29. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2101 Green Hills Village Dr, Nashville, TN 37215-2601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WplOB_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#28. Manny's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ds2Q0_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#27. Roma Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42v8e7_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#26. Five Points Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnpi8_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#25. Paisano's Pizzaria & Vino

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (462 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ueD7_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#24. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuhAy_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#23. Villalba Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15568 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211-7330
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRo15_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#22. Pizze Real

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 203 N 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2702
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245jUZ_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#21. Pizza Perfect

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDGBo_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#20. Caffe Nonna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4427 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209-4749
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY0Zj_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#19. Luigi's City Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (540 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOUY6_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#18. Giovanni Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 909 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-2134
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1QQU_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#17. Mafiaoza's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2414
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIR28_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#16. Ravello

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (452 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bn16d_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mangia Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Craighead St, Nashville, TN 37204-2200
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zBEr_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pomodoro East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206-1743
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NreEB_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#13. Mellow Mushroom Nashville - Vanderbilt

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Do44_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mirko Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-2423
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmLPQ_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#11. Bella Napoli Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Villa Pl Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37212-3033
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAawx_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#10. NY Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQip3_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#9. Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3353
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hujmv_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#8. City House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (456 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1222 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2714
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSS2o_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#7. Valentino's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1808 Hayes St, Nashville, TN 37203-2308
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAMVS_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#6. Moto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1120 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174ixt_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#5. Trattoria Il Mulino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 144 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4252
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IgxK_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#4. Amerigo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (752 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1920 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2309
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACV9m_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#3. Maggiano's Little Italy - Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (969 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3106 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1304
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPX3q_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#2. Five Points Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,023 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvWdj_0d3vdxZN00
Tripadvisor

#1. Joey's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (723 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852
- Read more on Tripadvisor

