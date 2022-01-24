Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#30. Nicky's Coal Fired- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5026 Centennial Blvd The Nations, Nashville, TN 37209-1542
Tripadvisor
#29. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2101 Green Hills Village Dr, Nashville, TN 37215-2601
Tripadvisor
#28. Manny's House of Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906
Tripadvisor
#27. Roma Pizza & Pasta- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913
Tripadvisor
#26. Five Points Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3706
Tripadvisor
#25. Paisano's Pizzaria & Vino- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (462 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
Tripadvisor
#24. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417
Tripadvisor
#23. Villalba Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15568 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211-7330
Tripadvisor
#22. Pizze Real- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 203 N 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2702
Tripadvisor
#21. Pizza Perfect- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125
Tripadvisor
#20. Caffe Nonna- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4427 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209-4749
Tripadvisor
#19. Luigi's City Pizza- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (540 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001
Tripadvisor
#18. Giovanni Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 909 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-2134
Tripadvisor
#17. Mafiaoza's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2414
Tripadvisor
#16. Ravello- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (452 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
Tripadvisor
#15. Mangia Nashville- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Craighead St, Nashville, TN 37204-2200
Tripadvisor
#14. Pomodoro East- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206-1743
Tripadvisor
#13. Mellow Mushroom Nashville - Vanderbilt- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Tripadvisor
#12. Mirko Pasta- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-2423
Tripadvisor
#11. Bella Napoli Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Villa Pl Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37212-3033
Tripadvisor
#10. NY Pie- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270
Tripadvisor
#9. Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3353
Tripadvisor
#8. City House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (456 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1222 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2714
Tripadvisor
#7. Valentino's Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1808 Hayes St, Nashville, TN 37203-2308
Tripadvisor
#6. Moto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1120 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3106
Tripadvisor
#5. Trattoria Il Mulino- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 144 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4252
Tripadvisor
#4. Amerigo Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (752 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1920 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2309
Tripadvisor
#3. Maggiano's Little Italy - Nashville- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (969 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3106 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1304
Tripadvisor
#2. Five Points Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,023 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815
Tripadvisor
#1. Joey's House of Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (723 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852
