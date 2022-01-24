Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Nicky's Coal Fired

Tripadvisor

#29. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Tripadvisor

#28. Manny's House of Pizza

Tripadvisor

#27. Roma Pizza & Pasta

Tripadvisor

#26. Five Points Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5026 Centennial Blvd The Nations, Nashville, TN 37209-1542- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2101 Green Hills Village Dr, Nashville, TN 37215-2601- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3706

Tripadvisor

#25. Paisano's Pizzaria & Vino

Tripadvisor

#24. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta

Tripadvisor

#23. Villalba Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#22. Pizze Real

Tripadvisor

#21. Pizza Perfect

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (462 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 15568 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211-7330- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 203 N 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2702- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125

Tripadvisor

#20. Caffe Nonna

Tripadvisor

#19. Luigi's City Pizza

Tripadvisor

#18. Giovanni Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#17. Mafiaoza's

Tripadvisor

#16. Ravello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4427 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209-4749- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (540 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 909 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-2134- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2400 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2414- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (452 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland, Nashville, TN 37214-1200

Tripadvisor

#15. Mangia Nashville

Tripadvisor

#14. Pomodoro East

Tripadvisor

#13. Mellow Mushroom Nashville - Vanderbilt

Tripadvisor

#12. Mirko Pasta

Tripadvisor

#11. Bella Napoli Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 701 Craighead St, Nashville, TN 37204-2200- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 701 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206-1743- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 212 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-2423- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1200 Villa Pl Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37212-3033

Tripadvisor

#10. NY Pie

Tripadvisor

#9. Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#8. City House

Tripadvisor

#7. Valentino's Ristorante

Tripadvisor

#6. Moto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 411 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3353- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (456 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1222 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2714- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1808 Hayes St, Nashville, TN 37203-2308- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1120 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3106

Tripadvisor

#5. Trattoria Il Mulino

Tripadvisor

#4. Amerigo Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#3. Maggiano's Little Italy - Nashville

Tripadvisor

#2. Five Points Pizza

Tripadvisor

#1. Joey's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 144 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4252- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (752 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1920 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2309- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (969 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3106 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1304- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,023 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (723 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $- Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852

