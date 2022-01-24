Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. Flour & Barley- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (891 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8978
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Costa Di Mare- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Cucina By Wolfgang Puck- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3720 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 240 Crystals at City Center, Las Vegas, NV 89158-1639
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Grotto Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5603
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Jardin- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (763 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Carmine's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,405 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Rivea- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3950 Las Vegas Blvd S 64th Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Spago- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,813 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S Forum Shops at Caesars, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Il Mulino New York - Las Vegas- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (752 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Brio Italian Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (762 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6653 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3271
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Scarpetta- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,075 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Mercato Della Pescheria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (704 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 2410 Suite 2410, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Grimaldi's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9595 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Maggiano's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,406 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 2144, Las Vegas, NV 89109-2612
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. The Bootlegger- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (892 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7700 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 1, Las Vegas, NV 89123-1757
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Piero's Italian Cuisine- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (626 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 355 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Grimaldi's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,581 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 2710, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1402
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1545 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Buddy V's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,082 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1402
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Capo's Restaurant and Speakeasy- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,097 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5675 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146-0310
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Nora's Cuisine- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5780 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103-2317
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Casa Di Amore- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,639 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2850 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121-7354
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Trevi Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S Forum Shops Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Zest - Bistro & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (940 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10670 Southern Highlands Pkwy Suite 102B, Las Vegas, NV 89141-4108
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,013 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4480 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89169
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Pizza Rock- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,741 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 N 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2901
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Andiamo Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 Fremont St The D Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5600
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Esther's Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1130 S Casino Center Blvd #110, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1081
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Italian American Club- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2333 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104-4110
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Fresco Italiano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (748 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0