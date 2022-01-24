ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnSvD_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#28. Amo La Bella NY

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 89 Beaver St, Albany, NY 12207-1506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9Xiq_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#27. DC's Pizza & Catering

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1182 Western Ave Ste 1 Ste 1, Albany, NY 12203-3359
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zP2pB_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#26. Crispy Basil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1671 Western Ave 12203, Albany, NY 12203-4221
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQ1Zv_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#25. J&A Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1475 Western Ave Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany, NY 12203-3520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gk0lD_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#24. Paesan's Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 289 Ontario St, Albany, NY 12203-1328
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEGGZ_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#23. Fountain Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 283 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8GPQ_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#22. Little Anthony's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1095 Central Ave Ste A, Albany, NY 12205-3566
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMiTJ_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#21. Uno Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203-5368
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQc82_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#20. Golden Grain Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 98 Wolf Rd Hanaford Plaza, Albany, NY 12205-1291
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpJqo_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#19. Jacob and Anthonys Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1475 Western Ave Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany, NY 12203-3520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005FzB_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#18. Ria's Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 113 State St, Albany, NY 12207-1652
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sus7G_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#17. Treviso by Mallozzi’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 257 Washington Avenue Ext, Albany, NY 12205-5504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqSm1_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#16. V & R Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 136 Madison Ave, Albany, NY 12202-1830
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRCrK_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#15. Demarco's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1965 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RqMI_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#14. Ragonese Italian Imports

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 409 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-2740
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMRk7_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#13. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 63 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuNAB_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#12. Andy & Sons Importing Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $
- Address: 256 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209-1754
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTDjQ_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#11. Nicole's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 556 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209-1415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzUay_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#10. Cafe Calabria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1736 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM9YO_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#9. Restaurant Navona

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 289 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cccrB_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#8. Cafe Capriccio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 49 Grand St, Albany, NY 12207-1409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156kJT_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ralph's Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1328 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGSii_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Hollow Bar + Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 79 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2293
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TN1VM_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#5. Lanie's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 471 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211-1583
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpAtj_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#4. MezzaNotte

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2026 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-5096
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nl0OF_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#3. Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (697 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1553 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5044
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BStc7_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#2. Caffe Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 662 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-1645
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abdNU_0d3vduvC00
Tripadvisor

#1. Grappa '72 Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 Central Ave Ste 11, Albany, NY 12206-1543
- Read more on Tripadvisor

