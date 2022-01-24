Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#28. Amo La Bella NY

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 89 Beaver St, Albany, NY 12207-1506

Tripadvisor

#27. DC's Pizza & Catering

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1182 Western Ave Ste 1 Ste 1, Albany, NY 12203-3359

Tripadvisor

#26. Crispy Basil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1671 Western Ave 12203, Albany, NY 12203-4221

Tripadvisor

#25. J&A Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1475 Western Ave Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany, NY 12203-3520

Tripadvisor

#24. Paesan's Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 289 Ontario St, Albany, NY 12203-1328

Tripadvisor

#23. Fountain Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 283 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123

Tripadvisor

#22. Little Anthony's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1095 Central Ave Ste A, Albany, NY 12205-3566

Tripadvisor

#21. Uno Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203-5368

Tripadvisor

#20. Golden Grain Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 98 Wolf Rd Hanaford Plaza, Albany, NY 12205-1291

Tripadvisor

#19. Jacob and Anthonys Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1475 Western Ave Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany, NY 12203-3520

Tripadvisor

#18. Ria's Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 113 State St, Albany, NY 12207-1652

Tripadvisor

#17. Treviso by Mallozzi’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 257 Washington Avenue Ext, Albany, NY 12205-5504

Tripadvisor

#16. V & R Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 136 Madison Ave, Albany, NY 12202-1830

Tripadvisor

#15. Demarco's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1965 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4501

Tripadvisor

#14. Ragonese Italian Imports

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 409 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-2740

Tripadvisor

#13. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 63 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2514

Tripadvisor

#12. Andy & Sons Importing Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

- Price: $

- Address: 256 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209-1754

Tripadvisor

#11. Nicole's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 556 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209-1415

Tripadvisor

#10. Cafe Calabria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1736 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4413

Tripadvisor

#9. Restaurant Navona

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 289 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123

Tripadvisor

#8. Cafe Capriccio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 49 Grand St, Albany, NY 12207-1409

Tripadvisor

#7. Ralph's Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1328 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5227

Tripadvisor

#6. The Hollow Bar + Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 79 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2293

Tripadvisor

#5. Lanie's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 471 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211-1583

Tripadvisor

#4. MezzaNotte

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2026 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-5096

Tripadvisor

#3. Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (697 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1553 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5044

Tripadvisor

#2. Caffe Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 662 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-1645

Tripadvisor

#1. Grappa '72 Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 818 Central Ave Ste 11, Albany, NY 12206-1543

