Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
alfernec // Shutterstock
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Tripadvisor
#30. La Piazza Locale- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2357
Tripadvisor
#29. The Strand Urban Italian- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2573
Tripadvisor
#28. Forno 301- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1694
Tripadvisor
#27. Aiello's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022-5335
Tripadvisor
#26. Mora Italian- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5651 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-2500
Tripadvisor
#25. Cherry Blossom- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 914 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3662
Tripadvisor
#24. Trattoria D'Amico- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4902 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044-3315
Tripadvisor
#23. Spinato's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1614 E Bell Rd Ste 104 Bell Road and 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022-2834
Tripadvisor
#22. Tutti Santi Ristorante by Nina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7575 N 16th St Ste 5, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Tripadvisor
#21. Anzio's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12418 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029-2437
Tripadvisor
#20. Tratto- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4743 N 20th St In The Town & Country center Next to Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, AZ 85006-3525
Tripadvisor
#19. Oregano's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4602 East Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tripadvisor
#18. Giuseppe's on 28th- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2824 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-6863
Tripadvisor
#17. Times Square Neighborhood Family Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2602 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027-2407
Tripadvisor
#16. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012-1060
Tripadvisor
#15. Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4669 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7703
Tripadvisor
#14. Tomaso's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3225 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2307
Tripadvisor
#13. Oregano's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1008 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3230
Tripadvisor
#12. The Old Spaghetti Factory- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1418 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1725
Tripadvisor
#11. Alexi's Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3550 N Central Ave Ste 120 #120, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Tripadvisor
#10. L'Amore Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3159 E Lincoln Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85016-2317
Tripadvisor
#9. Christo's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6327 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-1551
Tripadvisor
#8. North Italia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4925 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2610
Tripadvisor
#7. Federal Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5210 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Tripadvisor
#6. The Sicilian Butcher- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15530 N Tatum Blvd Ste 160, Phoenix, AZ 85032-4249
Tripadvisor
#5. Pizzeria Bianco- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2334
Tripadvisor
#4. Cibo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003-1528
Tripadvisor
#3. Pizzeria Bianco- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4743 N 20th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4706
Tripadvisor
#2. The Parlor Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1916 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4110
Tripadvisor
#1. Pomo Pizzeria Phoenix- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 705 N 1st St Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2022
