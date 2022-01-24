ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. La Piazza Locale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2357
#29. The Strand Urban Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2573
#28. Forno 301

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1694
#27. Aiello's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022-5335
#26. Mora Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5651 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-2500
#25. Cherry Blossom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 914 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3662
#24. Trattoria D'Amico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4902 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044-3315
#23. Spinato's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1614 E Bell Rd Ste 104 Bell Road and 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022-2834
#22. Tutti Santi Ristorante by Nina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7575 N 16th St Ste 5, Phoenix, AZ 85020
#21. Anzio's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12418 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029-2437
#20. Tratto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4743 N 20th St In The Town & Country center Next to Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, AZ 85006-3525
#19. Oregano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4602 East Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
#18. Giuseppe's on 28th

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2824 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-6863
#17. Times Square Neighborhood Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2602 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027-2407
#16. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012-1060
#15. Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4669 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7703
#14. Tomaso's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3225 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2307
#13. Oregano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1008 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3230
#12. The Old Spaghetti Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1418 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1725
#11. Alexi's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3550 N Central Ave Ste 120 #120, Phoenix, AZ 85012
#10. L'Amore Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3159 E Lincoln Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85016-2317
#9. Christo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6327 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-1551
#8. North Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4925 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2610
#7. Federal Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5210 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012
#6. The Sicilian Butcher

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15530 N Tatum Blvd Ste 160, Phoenix, AZ 85032-4249
#5. Pizzeria Bianco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2334
#4. Cibo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003-1528
#3. Pizzeria Bianco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4743 N 20th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4706
#2. The Parlor Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1916 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4110
#1. Pomo Pizzeria Phoenix

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 705 N 1st St Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2022
