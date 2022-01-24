alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. La Piazza Locale

Tripadvisor

#29. The Strand Urban Italian

Tripadvisor

#28. Forno 301

Tripadvisor

#27. Aiello's

Tripadvisor

#26. Mora Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2357- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2573- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1694- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 777 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022-5335- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5651 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-2500

Tripadvisor

#25. Cherry Blossom

Tripadvisor

#24. Trattoria D'Amico

Tripadvisor

#23. Spinato's Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#22. Tutti Santi Ristorante by Nina

Tripadvisor

#21. Anzio's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Japanese- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 914 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3662- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4902 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044-3315- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1614 E Bell Rd Ste 104 Bell Road and 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022-2834- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7575 N 16th St Ste 5, Phoenix, AZ 85020- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12418 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029-2437

Tripadvisor

#20. Tratto

Tripadvisor

#19. Oregano's

Tripadvisor

#18. Giuseppe's on 28th

Tripadvisor

#17. Times Square Neighborhood Family Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#16. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4743 N 20th St In The Town & Country center Next to Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, AZ 85006-3525- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4602 East Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2824 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-6863- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2602 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027-2407- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (264 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012-1060

Tripadvisor

#15. Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#14. Tomaso's

Tripadvisor

#13. Oregano's

Tripadvisor

#12. The Old Spaghetti Factory

Tripadvisor

#11. Alexi's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4669 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7703- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 3225 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2307- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1008 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3230- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (510 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1418 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1725- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, International- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3550 N Central Ave Ste 120 #120, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Tripadvisor

#10. L'Amore Italian Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#9. Christo's

Tripadvisor

#8. North Italia

Tripadvisor

#7. Federal Pizza

Tripadvisor

#6. The Sicilian Butcher

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3159 E Lincoln Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85016-2317- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, International- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6327 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-1551- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4925 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2610- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5210 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 15530 N Tatum Blvd Ste 160, Phoenix, AZ 85032-4249

Tripadvisor

#5. Pizzeria Bianco

Tripadvisor

#4. Cibo

Tripadvisor

#3. Pizzeria Bianco

Tripadvisor

#2. The Parlor Pizzeria

Tripadvisor

#1. Pomo Pizzeria Phoenix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,307 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2334- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003-1528- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4743 N 20th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4706- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1916 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4110- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 705 N 1st St Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2022

