Kansas City, MO

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Kansas City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. The North End

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 910 E 5th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1139
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Milano Italian Dining

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2450 Grand Crown Center Kansas City In Crown Center Shopping Center, Kansas City, MO 64108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Leo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118-3961
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Tavernonna Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 W 12th St Hotel Phillips, Kansas City, MO 64105-1902
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Carmen's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6307 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64113-1708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Marco Polo's Italian Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. D'Bronx

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3904 Bell St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4414
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Minsky's Pizza Cafe and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3063 Southwest Blvd 31st and Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108-3624
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Stone Canyon Pizza - Gladstone

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 504 NE 70th St, Kansas City, MO 64118
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Il Lazzarone

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1744
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Farina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 19 W 19th St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1905
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Nicky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9771 N Cedar Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157-6208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. D'Bronx

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2450 Grand Blvd Ste 124, Kansas City, MO 64108-2516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Ragazza Food & Wine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4301 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Osteria IL Centro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5101 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2742
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7301 NW 87th St, Kansas City, MO 64153
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 427 Main St City Market, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Bella Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64113-1629
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Waldo Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 741 Havelock Road, Kansas City, MO 64114-1529
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155-2721
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Anthony's Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-1606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Jasper's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. SPIN! Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4950 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2630
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Lidia's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 W 22nd St Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64108-1954
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (475 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 502 Nichols Rd Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64112-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Trezo Mare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4105 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO 64116-1638
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5105 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2742
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Cascone's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3737 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64116-2778
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Garozzo's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (509 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 526 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1262
- Read more on Tripadvisor

