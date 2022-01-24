Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Kansas City on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. The North End

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 910 E 5th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1139

#29. Milano Italian Dining

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2450 Grand Crown Center Kansas City In Crown Center Shopping Center, Kansas City, MO 64108

#28. Leo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 408 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118-3961

#27. Tavernonna Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 106 W 12th St Hotel Phillips, Kansas City, MO 64105-1902

#26. Carmen's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6307 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64113-1708

#25. Marco Polo's Italian Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4512

#24. D'Bronx

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3904 Bell St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4414

#23. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (342 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 310 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112

#22. Minsky's Pizza Cafe and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3063 Southwest Blvd 31st and Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108-3624

#21. Stone Canyon Pizza - Gladstone

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 504 NE 70th St, Kansas City, MO 64118

#20. Il Lazzarone

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 412 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1744

#19. Farina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 19 W 19th St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1905

#18. Nicky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9771 N Cedar Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157-6208

#17. D'Bronx

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2450 Grand Blvd Ste 124, Kansas City, MO 64108-2516

#16. Ragazza Food & Wine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4301 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64111

#15. Osteria IL Centro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5101 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2742

#14. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7301 NW 87th St, Kansas City, MO 64153

#13. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 427 Main St City Market, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223

#12. Bella Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6229 Brookside Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64113-1629

#11. Waldo Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 741 Havelock Road, Kansas City, MO 64114-1529

#10. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 221 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155-2721

#9. Anthony's Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 701 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-1606

#8. Jasper's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4512

#7. SPIN! Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4950 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2630

#6. Lidia's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 101 W 22nd St Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64108-1954

#5. Brio Italian Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (475 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 502 Nichols Rd Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64112-2008

#4. Trezo Mare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4105 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO 64116-1638

#3. Minsky's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5105 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2742

#2. Cascone's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3737 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64116-2778

#1. Garozzo's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (509 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 526 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1262

