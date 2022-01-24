Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#22. Zio's Italian Kitchen

#21. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#20. Oliveto Italian Bistro

#19. NYC Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7019 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74133- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8112 S Lewis Ave Ste C, Tulsa, OK 74137-1224- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1954 Utica Square, Tulsa, OK 74114- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8922 S Memorial Dr Ste F, Tulsa, OK 74133-4340- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $- Address: 4775 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135-3001

#18. Dalesandro's

#17. Prossimo Ristorante

#16. Zio's Italian Kitchen

#15. Hideaway Pizza

#14. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1742 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119-4810- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1550 E 15th St Co-Located with Prossima Wine & Prosecco Bar, Tulsa, OK 74120-6041- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7111 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-3242- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7877 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74145-7847- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11021 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2527

#13. Tucci's

#12. Hideaway Pizza

#11. Biga

#10. Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza

#9. Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1344 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5832- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133-7040- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4329 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-3935- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-4039- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8941 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-3557

#8. Andolini's Sliced

#7. Mondo's Ristorante' Italiano on Brookside

#6. East Village Bohemian Pizzeria

#5. Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano

#4. Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120-1815- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3410 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-2515- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 818 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-2404- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 219 S Cheyenne Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103-3009- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6024 S Sheridan Rd Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74145-9235

#3. Hideaway Pizza

#2. Villa Ravenna Fine Dining​

#1. Andolini's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (522 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1419 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5807- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 6526 E 51st St Between 51 and Sheridan at the Farm Shopping Center, Tulsa, OK 74145-7603- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1552 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-6041