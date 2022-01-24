Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7019 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74133
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Zio's Italian Kitchen- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8112 S Lewis Ave Ste C, Tulsa, OK 74137-1224
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1954 Utica Square, Tulsa, OK 74114
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Oliveto Italian Bistro- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8922 S Memorial Dr Ste F, Tulsa, OK 74133-4340
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. NYC Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4775 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135-3001
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Dalesandro's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1742 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119-4810
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Prossimo Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1550 E 15th St Co-Located with Prossima Wine & Prosecco Bar, Tulsa, OK 74120-6041
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Zio's Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7111 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-3242
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Hideaway Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7877 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74145-7847
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Carrabba's Italian Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11021 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2527
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Tucci's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1344 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5832
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Hideaway Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133-7040
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Biga- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4329 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-3935
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-4039
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8941 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-3557
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Andolini's Sliced- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120-1815
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Mondo's Ristorante' Italiano on Brookside- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3410 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-2515
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. East Village Bohemian Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 219 S Cheyenne Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103-3009
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6024 S Sheridan Rd Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74145-9235
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Hideaway Pizza- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (522 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1419 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5807
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Villa Ravenna Fine Dining- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6526 E 51st St Between 51 and Sheridan at the Farm Shopping Center, Tulsa, OK 74145-7603
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Andolini's Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1552 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-6041
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0