ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOSSc_0d3vdrH100
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDzPk_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7019 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74133
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtIEm_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#22. Zio's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8112 S Lewis Ave Ste C, Tulsa, OK 74137-1224
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpaVZ_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#21. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1954 Utica Square, Tulsa, OK 74114
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wd9pX_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#20. Oliveto Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8922 S Memorial Dr Ste F, Tulsa, OK 74133-4340
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pgUk_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#19. NYC Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4775 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135-3001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmc6m_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#18. Dalesandro's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1742 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119-4810
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAS4N_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#17. Prossimo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1550 E 15th St Co-Located with Prossima Wine & Prosecco Bar, Tulsa, OK 74120-6041
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSJ9Z_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#16. Zio's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7111 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-3242
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipeAy_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#15. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7877 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74145-7847
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21aRqZ_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#14. Carrabba's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11021 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2527
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nk68e_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#13. Tucci's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1344 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5832
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bn1sb_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#12. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133-7040
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hb703_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#11. Biga

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4329 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-3935
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lM5sK_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#10. Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-4039
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361NIa_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#9. Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8941 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-3557
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgjWp_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#8. Andolini's Sliced

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120-1815
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wsd6c_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#7. Mondo's Ristorante' Italiano on Brookside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3410 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-2515
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mOON_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#6. East Village Bohemian Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3OrV_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#5. Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 219 S Cheyenne Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103-3009
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhfxI_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#4. Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6024 S Sheridan Rd Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74145-9235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (522 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1419 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5807
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDBh5_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#2. Villa Ravenna Fine Dining​

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6526 E 51st St Between 51 and Sheridan at the Farm Shopping Center, Tulsa, OK 74145-7603
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244XM9_0d3vdrH100
Tripadvisor

#1. Andolini's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1552 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-6041
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Restaurants
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Cheyenne, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Garden Italian
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy