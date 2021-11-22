ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Disney Stock Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Analyst Amid Streaming Slowdown

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHlpt_0d3vdm6c00

“Sentiment on Disney hasn’t been this despondent since before the ’17 streaming pivot,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said in a Monday report, entitled “Rage Against the Content Machine,” in which he cut his stock price target on the Hollywood giant by $7.

In a deep dive, he analyzed “the recent Disney+ subscriber slowdown,” after early streaming momentum thanks to such original series as The Mandalorian . “Our work indicates that the slowing content machine was the culprit, and our cohort analysis of organic core net adds (i.e. sub growth within existing markets) supports subs re-accelerating with content amortization increasing,” he concluded. While his new price target of $196 “re-bases our Disney+ multiple for the added risk,” Cahall highlighted: “Disney+ is now at a $150 billion discount to Netflix based on our deconstruction, so we’re aggressive buyers.”

The Wells Fargo expert is the latest to reduce his stock price target on Disney shares. Other analysts who did so following the conglomerate’s latest quarterly results earlier in the month included Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber, who downgraded his rating on Disney from “overweight” to “neutral” and cut his price target from $219 to $172, CFRA Research’s Tuna Amobi, who dropped his price target by $20 to $200, and Cowen’s Doug Creutz, who cut his target by $10 to $137.

Cahall in his Monday report asked the question: “Penalty box or time to back up the truck?” He explained: “Investors are questioning Disney+ fiscal-year 2024 subscriber guidance, with or without (India’s) Hotstar, and worry that the content strategy has at best run behind and at worst run off track. With the stock below $155, we think investors have to decide whether Disney+ is structurally less good than we thought or if this is just a short-term blip.”

The Wells Fargo analyst’s take is this: “Excluding new market launches we think fiscal year 2021 organic core net adds (i.e. net adds excluding market launches, excluding Hotstar) were about 14 million. Disney will have to average about 27 million core net adds each year from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2024 to reach its midpoint subscriber guidance (of 245 million, with the range being 230-260 million). So it’s a gut check whether future content will drive new subscribers.”

Cahall noted that his analysis suggests that core organic net adds are “heavily weighted to a few key markets/regions: U.S., Latin America, U.K. and France.” Argued the analyst: “We consider these Disney ‘home markets’ and thus think driving incremental subs is achievable if the content spend rolls through.”

The Wells Fargo expert said that one of the challenges of valuing Disney was “unpacking the parts of its sum.” Using a historical analysis, he suggested that Disney’s streaming business peaked in May 2021 with an enterprise value of around $275 billion, of which about $240 billion was attributed to Disney+. “We now think Disney direct-to-consumer is worth about $165 billion, of which about $135 billion is Disney+,” making for a roughly $150 billion discount to Netflix. “We view a nice middle-ground as the upside.”

As of 10:50 a.m. ET on Monday, Disney shares were down slightly at $153.09.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Plans to Spend $33B on Content Next Year

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to turbocharge its content spending in its fiscal 2022 calendar year, which began Oct.1. According to the company’s annual report, which was filed with the SEC Wednesday afternoon, Disney plans to spend approximately $33 billion on content over the next year, inclusive of its streaming programming, linear programming, and sports content. That is an $8 billion increase from fiscal 2021, when the company says it spent approximately $25 billion on content. “The increase is driven by higher spend to support our DTC expansion and generally assumes no significant disruptions to production due to COVID-19,” the company wrote...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Streaming Platforms Use Black Friday Deals to Boost Sluggish Subscriber Growth

Viewers of Good Morning America on Tuesday were offered a special sneak preview of what could be the biggest Black Friday offer in streaming video: one year of Hulu for 99 cents per month, a $6 discount per month or a $72 discount for the year. That Disney would use its signature ABC morning show to launch the offer underscores just how much returning growth to its streaming business matters to the company. In its last quarterly earnings report earlier in November, Disney reported slower-than-anticipated streaming subscriber growth, with Disney+ only adding 2 million subscribers, and Hulu adding a mere 700,000,...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Dies of Cancer at 41

Virgil Abloh, who most recently served as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton, died Sunday after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. A post on Abloh’s verified Instagram page announced his death, explaining that he battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, for more than two years. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the post continued. “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered,” the Instagram caption read. “Virgil was driven by his...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Price Targets On This Tech Giant Post Q4 Success

Analysts bumped up price targets on HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) post Q4 beat. BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan raised the price target to $33 from $29, implying fair-priced, and reiterated an Underperform. HP reported fiscal Q4 results that beat Street consensus estimates. Better-than-expected average selling prices for Personal Systems, where supply constraints...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Stock Price#Latin America#Atlantic Equities#Cfra Research
Benzinga

Analysts Tick Up Dell Price Target Post Q3 Beat

BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan raised the price target to $68 from $66, implying an 18% upside. The move follows the Q3 revenue and EPS beat and management's expectations of PC demand to sustain into next year. Mohan reiterates a Buy rating on Dell shares on expected share gains in PC,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analysts Lower Jack In The Box Price Target Following Q4 Results

Analysts slashed their price targets on Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) following its Q4 results. San Diego, California-based Jack In The Box operates quick-service restaurants and fast-casual restaurants. Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass lowered the price target to $105 from $115 (16% upside) following a top and bottom-line miss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Price Targets On Autodesk Post Q3 Results

Analysts mostly lowered their price targets on Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) despite Q3 beat and robust outlook amid supply chain constraints, labor crisis, pandemic triggered deceleration in recovery coupled with FX headwinds that could pose a threat in FY23. KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino lowered the PT to $350 from $365...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Gap Stock Lower; Recovery Hits 'Speed Bump,' Wells Fargo Says

Gap (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. (GPS) Report shares dropped on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings report and Wells Fargo slashed its price target for the apparel retailer to $40 from $25. “The third quarter was worse than feared, and the recovery story has hit a major speed bump,”...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Zoom Video Stock Targets Slashed on Revenue- Slowdown Warning

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report analysts slashed their share-price targets Tuesday after the videoconferencing company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings but warned of a revenue slowdown as the Covid-19 pandemic wanes. Shares of the San Jose, Calif., company at last check were off 18% at...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Solo Brands Stock Gains As Analysts See Huge Upside To Price Target

Several analysts initiated coverage on Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) with a huge upside on the price target. Solo Brands is a Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) platform that operates four premium outdoor lifestyle brands Solo Stove, Oru, ISLE, and Chubbies apparel. Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Read Why Wells Fargo Prefers To Be An Aggressive Buyer Of Disney

Based on his deep-dive analysis, the analyst believes the slowing content machine was the culprit. His cohort analysis of organic core net adds supports subscribers' reaccelerating with content amortization increasing. Disney+ is now at a $150 billion discount to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) based on his deconstruction, so he would be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Ingersoll Rand Price Target Post Investor Day

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea upgraded Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $68, from $58. O'Dea says he was "impressed" with Ingersoll-Rand's investor day "on a number of fronts" and views Ingersoll as one of the best multi-year set-ups on organic growth, M&A growth, margin expansion, and earnings growth.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Raise Price Targets On Workday Amidst Post-Earnings Sell-Off

The analyst does not expect any disruption from the management changes but sees the VNDLY acquisition and "prudent" guidance weighing on the stock near-term. However, he expects the guidance to prove conservative and reiterates an Outperform with a $340 PT, implying a 13.7% upside. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin raised...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Price Targets On Alibaba On Dismal Q2 Performance, Outlook

Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) following Q2 disappointment and outlook. Morgan Stanley analyst Gary Yu lowered the PT to $180 from $220, implying a 25.3% upside, and kept an Overweight upon its lowered FY22 outlook. Demand headwinds, competition, and investments lead Yu to...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on eight series of preferred stock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005211/en/. Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo) A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock cut to Sell at Moffett, which slashes price target to $220

MoffettNathanson is downgrading Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Sell from Neutral as it lowers its estimate for video advertising revenue. It also cut its price target to $220 per share from $330, a little more than 20% below current levels. Roku is down 3% before the bell. "To better assess our video...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy