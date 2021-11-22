ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink Studios Taps Carolyn Newman to Run Scripted TV

By Etan Vlessing
 6 days ago
Blink Studios, backed by Endeavor Content , has hired former Netflix and Will Packer Media exec Carolyn Newman as executive vp of global scripted, while Virginia Rankin has been named executive producer.

The indie studio recently launched by CEO John Morayniss and other former eOne execs has set Los Angeles-based Newman to focus on developing scripted content. While at the Night School producer Will Packer Media, Newman was head of scripted TV and production, and before that was director of original series for Netflix where her credits included Clickbait, The Serpent, Echoes, Partner Track, Anatomy of a Scandal and Feel Good.

Newman also completed executive stints at eOne and Amazon Studios. “I am thrilled to be working again with John, my new colleagues at Blink Studios as well as the excellent executives at Endeavor Content. It’s a world-class team,” Newman said in a statement on Monday.

Based in Toronto, Rankin will work with Newman to identify and develop diverse voices in Canada and internationally. Both TV execs worked together on the Canadian cop series 19-2 . Rankin was also executive producer of Sphere Media, producer of the medical drama Transplant for CTV and NBC.

“Having previously worked with Carolyn and knowing first-hand her strengths in sourcing compelling commercial material, her talent for attaching the right creative team and her passion for supporting and inspiring writers to do their best work, we’re delighted to have her lead the creative efforts of Blink Studios,” Morayniss said in his own statement.

Blink Studios has Endeavor Content as its anchor investor and lead distribution partner worldwide. The indie studio is also led by executive vice chair Patrice Theroux, COO Jeff Lynas and CFO Nelson Kuo-Lee.

