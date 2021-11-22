ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Nottingham man who participated in Capitol protest facing federal indictment for drug conspiracy, firearms charges

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLQws_0d3vdPkn00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Nottingham man who participated in the Capitol protest with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Elias Nick Costianes, Jr., 43, is facing two counts of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance—specifically, testosterone and cocaine.

The indictment also charges Costianes with possession of firearms and ammunition by an unlawful user of any controlled substance. The indictment was returned on November 18, 2021 and Costianes will have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore at a later date. Costianes remains released under the supervision of U.S. Pretrial Services since his arrest on a related federal criminal complaint .

The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office.

According to the three-count indictment and other court documents, on February 12, 2021, the FBI executed search warrants at Costianes’s residence, on his vehicle, and on Costianes’ cellphone. Court documents allege that law enforcement recovered four firearms from the residence: a 9mm pistol; a M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle; a .223 caliber semi-automatic rifle; and a 12-gauge shotgun, as well as 9mm, .22 caliber, .223 caliber, and shotgun ammunition. Law enforcement also allegedly recovered three vials of testosterone enanthate and one vial of testosterone cypionate, both controlled substances.

As detailed in court documents, the electronic evidence from Costianes’ phone, including photographs and text message conversations, allegedly revealed that Costianes used and conspired to traffic cocaine and testosterone by acquiring controlled substances from his suppliers to distribute to friends and associates. The indictment alleges that the conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute testosterone lasted from February 2020 through February 2021 and the conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine lasted from March through December 2020.

If convicted, Costianes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and a maximum of 10 years in prison for possession of firearms and ammunition by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels

The post Nottingham man who participated in Capitol protest facing federal indictment for drug conspiracy, firearms charges appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: There is an urgent need to reduce crime

The following is an op-ed piece from Councilman David Marks… Make no mistake—crime is the top concern in Baltimore County right now. Around Thanksgiving weekend, our county set a record for homicides. Crime is affecting every type of community, with shootings in places like Milford Mill, Towson, and Middle River that are scattered throughout the county. It must be addressed, … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: There is an urgent need to reduce crime" The post Councilman Marks: There is an urgent need to reduce crime appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Reward increased to $21,000 for information on killing of 13-year-old Maliyah Turner in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD—The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Maliyah Turner’s killer has been increased to $21,000. At just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, officers responded to the 1300-block of N. Stricker Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 13-year-old Maliyah Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to Shock Trauma where she … Continue reading "Reward increased to $21,000 for information on killing of 13-year-old Maliyah Turner in Baltimore" The post Reward increased to $21,000 for information on killing of 13-year-old Maliyah Turner in Baltimore appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Stabbing reported in Kingsville

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that this was the same individual who was arrested in the 2018 incident mentioned below. Original story below… ——— KINGSVILLE, MD—Police responded to a stabbing in Kingsville on Wednesday morning. At just after 6:00 a.m. in November 24, officers responded to the 8000-block of Redstone Road (21087) for a report of an assault. At the scene, … Continue reading "Stabbing reported in Kingsville" The post Stabbing reported in Kingsville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces additional steps to address violent crime in Baltimore area [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday made a series of announcements to address violent crime in the Baltimore area, one week after the city surpassed 300 homicides for the seventh year in a row. “People are being shot nearly every single day in Baltimore City, and we all have an obligation to do something about it right now,” said Governor … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces additional steps to address violent crime in Baltimore area [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces additional steps to address violent crime in Baltimore area [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham, MD
Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Nottingham, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Barricaded man arrested in vehicle after firing shots in Middle River, Essex

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Members of the Baltimore County Police Department arrested an armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside his vehicle on Sunday morning after he fired shots in several locations overnight. Several roads in the area were closed in the area of Dulaney Valley Road and Jarrettsville Pike (21131) as the barricade situation played out. Police say the suspect, who appeared … Continue reading "Barricaded man arrested in vehicle after firing shots in Middle River, Essex" The post Barricaded man arrested in vehicle after firing shots in Middle River, Essex appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

30-year-old man convicted in connection with 2019 rape in Loch Raven High School parking lot

TOWSON, MD—A 30-year-old man has been convicted in connection with a 2019 rape that occurred in Baltimore County. Brandon Saunders, 30, was convicted by a jury this week on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and kidnapping. At around 3:00 a.m. on July 28, 2019, a woman accepted a ride from what is commonly referred to as a “hack” in … Continue reading "30-year-old man convicted in connection with 2019 rape in Loch Raven High School parking lot" The post 30-year-old man convicted in connection with 2019 rape in Loch Raven High School parking lot appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating robberies in Hillendale, Overlea/Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported on Tuesday. At around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, an individual approached someone in the 8600-block of Willow Oak Road in Hillendale (21234), implied he had a weapon, and demanded the victim’s personal belongings before fleeing the scene. At just before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a known individual pointed a weapon … Continue reading "Police investigating robberies in Hillendale, Overlea/Fullerton" The post Police investigating robberies in Hillendale, Overlea/Fullerton appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Store robbed in Hillendale, assault reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 8 p.m. on Friday, November 12, two armed individuals entered into a store in the 8400-block of Oakleigh Road in Hillendale (21234) and stole several items, including cash from the registers, before fleeing on foot. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, … Continue reading "Store robbed in Hillendale, assault reported in Rosedale" The post Store robbed in Hillendale, assault reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Fbi#Testosterone Enanthate#Testosterone Cypionate#District Court#U S Pretrial Services#Special Agent#Baltimore Field Office
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County releases public code enforcement data dashboard

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday released a new data dashboard displaying detailed information about code enforcement complaints, violations, and enforcement actions in Baltimore County. This new dashboard expands Olszewski’s unprecedented efforts to provide more information to the public and increase government transparency. “Code enforcement is a critical tool to help ensure vibrant neighborhoods, and this new tool … Continue reading "Baltimore County releases public code enforcement data dashboard" The post Baltimore County releases public code enforcement data dashboard appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Violent motorcycle gang members arrested following month-long investigation

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department on Friday announced that detectives had recently concluded a month-long investigation into members of a violent motorcycle gang  operating in the Baltimore area. Police arrested eight members of the organization for violent crimes and other felony charges. Officers seized twelve firearms including three “ghost guns” related to the case. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office … Continue reading "Violent motorcycle gang members arrested following month-long investigation" The post Violent motorcycle gang members arrested following month-long investigation appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Attempted ATM theft reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Another attempted ATM theft has been reported in Baltimore County. At just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Walgreens located in the 400-block of Compass Road (21220) for an attempted burglary. Arriving officers found that the front doors had been smashed and the ATM was damaged. Police are still investigating this incident. There has been … Continue reading "Attempted ATM theft reported in Middle River" The post Attempted ATM theft reported in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Home invasion reported in Hillendale

PARKVILLE, MD—Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred in the Hillendale area this week. At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, multiple armed suspects broke into an apartment on Dowling Circle (21234). The suspects forced their way in via a sliding glass door and physically assaulted the victim. Authorities say they stole various personal belongings, then fled the … Continue reading "Home invasion reported in Hillendale" The post Home invasion reported in Hillendale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating Parkville assault, several residential burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 9 a.m. on Friday, November 5, an individual broke into a residence in the 200-block of Middleway Road in Middle River (21220) via a front window and stole several items. At just before 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, an individual broke into a … Continue reading "Police investigating Parkville assault, several residential burglaries" The post Police investigating Parkville assault, several residential burglaries appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
3K+
Followers
752
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy