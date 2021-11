Early next month, new state legislative districts go before the Ohio Supreme Court. The congressional map approved last week is on its way to court, too. In both cases, Ohio Republicans controlled the process throughout, and approved maps that garnered no support from the minority party — directly at odds with the stated intent of the constitutional amendments overwhelmingly approved by voters. These new lines are transparently partisan, but they’re built to be right at the bleeding edge of defensible. The new Senate plan offers a glimpse at state leaders’ strategy.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO