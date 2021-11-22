ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 cases are on the rise with Thanksgiving just three days away

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — Thanksgiving this year will be much different than last year, but far from risk-free, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the country and millions of Americans remain unvaccinated. The daily case rate in the United States is about half of what it was at this time...

Usrfrtmrw
6d ago

Yeah yeah yeah, CNN with more doomsday propaganda. Nice try Deidre, enjoy your thanksgiving dinner with your family because the rest of America is going to celebrate thanksgiving with theirs. FJB

