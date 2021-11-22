ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Here’s what to expect if you are flying out of Sacramento this Thanksgiving

By Karma Dickerson, Sonseeahray Tonsall, Associated Press, Eytan Wallace, Anisca Miles
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBE9y_0d3vcjhu00

The Sacramento International Airport is preparing for a crush of travelers this week.

The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge.

Thanksgiving air travel expected to reach 2019 levels, TSA says

Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what’s traditionally TSA’s busiest travel period. He said travelers should expect long lines at airports and plan to spend a little more time getting through security.

In 2019, a record 26 million passengers and crew passed through U.S. airport screening in the 11-day period around Thanksgiving. But that plummeted in 2020 as the pandemic kept people at home.

Scott Johnston, an SMF official, joined Karma to discuss this week’s holiday travel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

