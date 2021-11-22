ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Syracuse basketball road trip chronicles: Bahamas edition

By James Szuba
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXUMA, Bahamas — Aloha! Agh, damn. Wrong college basketball tournament. Sorry. The jig is up. For those of you that couldn’t solve the enigmatic riddle (and actually care), I am indeed in the Bahamas getting ready for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this week. As a fickle fanboy who...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Drexel

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 75-60 win over Drexel on Sunday in the Carrier Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse Drexel Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse blitzes Drexel in second half; Buddy Boeheim’s scoring...
SYRACUSE, NY
bwyellowjackets.com

Men’s Basketball Defeats La Roche (Pa.) in Final Game of the Opening Road Trip

Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Baldwin Wallace University men's basketball team defeated La Roche College by a final score of 85-69 in a nonconference game on Coach Scott Lang Court. BW (2-0) had three players in double figures. Sophomore guard Drew Wennes (Huron/Huron) led with 19 points. Junior guard Jake Snyder (Akron/Archbishop Hoban) recorded 14 points and two assists, while senior guard Shane Zalba (Mentor/Mentor) added 13 points and two assists.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jim Boeheim
orangefizz.net

Syracuse Player Comparisons: Class of 2022 Commits Edition

The five 2022 commits are officially Orange. That’s exciting when taking into account the amount of talented recruits that have decommitted in the last couple years. So, for those not all that familiar with the skillsets of each new commit, and to tie those new faces to the season on hand, let’s compare SU’s ‘22 class to players on this year’s team.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Orange Watch: Syracuse basketball easing into the season

Item: Jim Boeheim is more than adroit at figuring out exactly the right balance of teams to schedule early in the season, specifically designed to help shape his team for ACC conference play. Is there a better professor teaching college basketball than Jim Boeheim?. Exhibit A was the second half...
COLLEGE SPORTS
usctrojans.com

No. 25 USC Men's Basketball Ends Road Trip At Florida Gulf Coast Tuesday

The No. 25 USC Trojans (2-0) will play at the FGCU Eagles (1-1) at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. PT. The game will be on ESPNU with Mike Corey and Corey Williams calling the action. USC head coach Andy Enfield picked up his 200th career victory on Tuesday, 159 with USC and 41 here at FGCU for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.
FLORIDA STATE
seminoles.com

Noles Pick Up Road Win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Florida State volleyball team (19-6, 11-4) bounced back from a tough second set for a 3-1 (25-20, 13-25, 25-20, 25-17) win over Syracuse (16-12, 5-12) Sunday afternoon in Syracuse, N.Y. The win gave the Seminoles its second win of the year against the Orange after a five-set win two weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
ndinsider.com

Notre Dame women's basketball gets season's first road test at Syracuse

Maddy Westbeld led a thunderous 21-0 finish with the first nine points of that spree as front-running Notre Dame pulled away down the stretch for an 82-56 win over host Syracuse in Sunday’s Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball opener. The Irish improved to 3-0, all three of those wins coming...
NOTRE DAME, IN
nunesmagician.com

Development of centers key for Syracuse men’s basketball

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has a reinvigorated look at the center position this season. Although fifth-year senior Bourama Sidibe is still sidelined with a hampered knee, the Orange have depth at the position with junior Jesse Edwards and sophomore Frank Anselem. Both have played significant minutes in the early season.
sujuiceonline.com

Catching up with Syracuse basketball players in the NBA

The NBA season is through its first month, giving us enough time to take the temperature of the former Syracuse players in the league. Who has started out hot? Who has come out cold? And who just hasn’t seen the floor very much?. Carmelo Anthony. Carmelo Anthony was expected to...
NBA
statepress.com

ASU men's basketball heads off on first road trip of season

After a three-game homestand, the Sun Devils will travel to San Diego. ASU men's basketball will face SDSU for the team's first road game of the season Thursday at 8:30 p.m. MST. The Aztecs currently hold a 1-1 record, with their one win coming against ASU's one loss, UC Riverside....
COLLEGE SPORTS
omavs.com

Omaha Continues Road Trip at Kansas

The Omaha women's basketball team continues its season opening five-game road trip Wednesday night in Lawrence, Kansas against the Kansas Jayhawks, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. The Mavericks are coming off a hard-fought 71-51 loss to cross-town Creighton. Freshman Alexis Pratt scored nine points in the contest to lead Omaha - the most in a game of her young Maverick career.
KANSAS STATE
orangefizz.net

Syracuse Basketball Has A Depth Problem

Thus far this season, Syracuse basketball looks good, really good. Joe Girard has entered the season like a fireball, shooting 8/8 from behind the arc and a 12:4 turnover to assist ratio in the team’s first two games. Girard has been playing perfect basketball, and his teammates aren’t too far behind. Buddy Boeheim has begun this season similarly to how he finished the last, averaging 20.5 ppg in the young season. As far as the transfers go, both Cole Swider and Jimmy Boeheim have scored the ball well and shown they can be impactful on defense as well as rebounding. Symir Torrence hasn’t found his stroke just yet, but he’s been helpful for the offense regardless. Jesse Edwards looked a lot better on defense in game two than he did in game one, still, some need for him to get better rebounding the ball and avoiding fouls, but he’s got some time. The biggest questions mark this team has as of right now is within its depth. Last year Syracuse had arguably the most depth it’s had in 10+ years. With guys like Kadary Richmond, Robert Braswell, and Jesse Edwards available off the bench SU didn’t have to worry about what would occur if a player went down. This season that story is a bit different. Wherever you look there’s not much in terms of a backup.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. VCU: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (2-1, 0-0) vs. VCU Rams (2-2, 0-0) Location: Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Line: Syracuse’s string of being double-digit favorites ends, with the Orange only favored by 6 by DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details). TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105,...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Buddy Boeheim ready to lead Syracuse basketball

After guiding the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team to the Sweet 16 a season ago, Buddy Boeheim made waves and earned the moniker ‘Buddy Buckets’ as he and Jim Boeheim became a national story as a father-son duo. In the process, the younger Boeheim generated NBA interest, somewhat to his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
acuoptimist.com

Men’s basketball postpones McMurry matchup and Bahamas trip due to COVID

No home opener on Friday for the Wildcats as COVID-19 protocol forces the Wildcats to postpone the McMurry matchup to Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. The Wildcats also cancelled their trip to the Baha Mar Nassau Championship next week due to COVID-19 protocol. The Wildcats were scheduled to face Jacksonville State in the first round on Monday at 6:30.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FanSided

Syracuse basketball is miserable on defense in stunning, historic loss

Syracuse basketball raced out to a 15-point lead over New York state neighbor Colgate in their non-conference clash on Saturday evening from the Carrier Dome. The Raiders couldn’t hit a shot, and they were hoisting up hurried, contested 3-point attempts. But Colgate settled down and began to chip away at the Orange’s double-digit advantage.
SYRACUSE, NY
uicflames.com

Tournament Rematch Will Conclude Road Trip

UIC will conclude its season-opening road trip with another Horizon League contest at Cleveland State Saturday afternoon. Though the Flames dropped their league opener to Purdue Fort Wayne Thursday, they can carry several positives from that game with them to Cleveland. UIC led at halftime, got good performances on both ends of the floor, and whittled a 12-point deficit down to two in the final minute before running out of time.
COLLEGE SPORTS

