The Fund for Women and Girls of the Princeton Area Community Foundation has awarded a record $325,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations. This funding is the largest amount awarded in any cycle of the fund’s more than 20-year history and includes a first-time award for the Liz Gray Erickson Memorial Grant, a 3-year grant given in memory of the Princeton resident who served as the chair of the fund from 2012-14, according to information provided by the organization.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO