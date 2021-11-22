ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found in bathtub with gunshot wound to the head on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman was found shot in the head in a bathtub on Chicago's South Side. The woman...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 30

Say it Loud
6d ago

Where is the outrage for these black women?? Oh yeah, if whites not involved blacks to blacks don't mean chit!! I bet they wish Kyle was standing guard with his AR15..

Reply(4)
15
XSoCal
6d ago

There's tons of crimes in Crimecago under investigation. Not enough detectives and cops to handle the workload. But the biggest obstacle is no one will talk after a crime a majority of the time. In the past and pretty much currently, Lightfoot refuses to deal with the black gangs.

Reply(3)
8
Guest
6d ago

Chicago. Can’t even take a bath without getting shot. Brought to you by Democrats. The pattern continues.

Reply
10
 

Fox 32 Chicago

1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

CHICAGO - One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday. A woman was fatally shot inside her home in Gresham on the South Side. Artilia Cunningham, 25, was in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of South May Street when someone fired shots through a window about 1:45 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot on Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood. Around 5 p.m., the 20-year-old was on the front porch of a home in the 5800 block of South Carpenter Street when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Missing elderly man last seen in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD - A missing elderly man was last seen over a month ago in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. Richard Hayes, 75, was last seen Oct. 10 about 2 p.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police said. He is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, brown...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot dead in Crest Hill

CREST HILL, Illinois - A man was shot dead in Crest Hill on Saturday morning. The man, 29, was found by police near Elizabeth Court and Ingalls Avenue before 1 a.m. Police said that they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the community. If...
CREST HILL, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

One person injured in shooting near Gurnee Mills mall

GURNEE, Illinois - One person was shot near Gurnee Mills in Gurnee on Saturday. The shooting happened late in the afternoon in the 6100 block of West Grand. "The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was activated to assist Gurnee Police, due to the critical injuries sustained by the individual who was shot," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli.
GURNEE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

3 stores burglarized within an hour on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Three stores were burglarized within an hour early Friday on the Northwest Side. About 1:40 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at a shoe store in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and found a shattered window and missing clothes, Chicago police said. About 20 minutes...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Police investigating deadly light post crash

JACKSON PARK - The Chicago Police Department is investigating the cause of a deadly car crash that occurred in Jackson Park. Police responded to the 2100 block of East Hayes Drive around 3:19 a.m., after receiving reports that a burgundy Nissan Altima had struck a light post. Upon arrival, police...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Northwest Side machete attacks spark police warning

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of three recent attacks on the Northwest Side — including at least two involving a machete. The most recent attack was early Tuesday in Belmont Cragin. The incidents include:. About 1:10 a.m. Sept. 5, a male was walking in the 2600 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
