Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, CEO of POET Technologies, photonics and optoelectronics developer for the datacenter and telecommunications markets. In an industry that seems to move at the speed of light, it is shocking to see production around the world progress at a snail’s pace. No one has been able to escape the global shortage of semiconductor chips. The automobile industry will lose $210 billion in revenue because of the lack of computer chips, according to one recent report. Game console makers have missed targets. Even the seemingly unstoppable smartphone manufacturers are facing slowdowns.

