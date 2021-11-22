ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

We may not be able to see the future, but controlling risk can teach us how to improve our resistance and build a strong defense against what we know–and what we don't. In just 2 hours, four-star General Stanley McChrystal will help you reimagine the way you define and navigate uncertainty.

chiefexecutive.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom his first day at West Point, to his years in Afghanistan, to his efforts helping business leaders navigate a global pandemic, McChrystal has seen how individuals and organizations fail to mitigate risk. Why? Because they focus on the probability of something happening instead of the interface by which it can...

chiefexecutive.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gates
Person
Saddam Hussein
The Associated Press

Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, the justices will be focused on an issue that has dominated the term. Not only is there Mississippi’s call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but justices are already considering a Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks and written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges against it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries

The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcchrystal Group#Star General#Defense#The Army Special Forces#Army Rangers#82nd Airborne Division#The Joint Staff#Al Qaeda
Fox News

Omicron: Israel closing border over new coronavirus variant: LIVE UPDATES

The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on Thursday. The U.S. plans to restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Experts say it's too early to determine if the coronavirus vaccines will be effective against the new variant. 2 cases of omicron...
WORLD
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy