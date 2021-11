This easy Puff Pastry Chicken Pot Pie is made with a thick and creamy filling that is topped with a store-bought puff pastry to make a delicious top crust!. I adore any and all things chicken pot pie related! It's just one of my family's favorite meals so I'm always messing around with different versions. One of my favorites is this Puff Pastry Chicken Pot Pie! With no bottom crust, it is super easy to put together. Made with a homemade sauce mixed with peas, carrots, spices and chicken then topped off with a sheet of puff pastry you have yourself a quick meal! It’s all ready in under an hour. If you want a simple and delicious pot pie that serves up easily, then you need to make this Puff Pastry Chicken Pot Pie recipe.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO