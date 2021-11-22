President Biden, Gov. Cooper to visit Fort Bragg on Monday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT) – President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Governor Cooper, and his wife Kristin, will be at Fort Bragg this Monday to help celebrate Thanksgiving with troops and their families.

The Bidens and the Coopers will partner up to serve the military as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative. The initiative is being led by First Lady Biden and is aimed at supporting military families.

The Bidens are expected to leave Washington Monday afternoon and spend several hours at Fort Bragg with Governor Roy Cooper and his wife and military troops before heading back to the White House on Monday night.

