Camp Hill, PA

Inmate found dead at Camp Hill State Prison

 6 days ago
CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at Camp Hill State Prison has died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, SCI-Camp Hill superintendent Laurel Harry said in a press release...

Tyrone Jackson
6d ago

well sadly I have no remorse for this person because he murdered someone who does not get a chance to live. and domestic violence is on the rise. he murdered his father. and he deserves death n the courts gave him a chance but fate is the outcome of this case. murdered his Father smh

