DCCC outraises NRCC despite Democratic turmoil

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee outraised its Republican counterpart in October even as President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress were struggling to pass major legislation to invest more taxpayer dollars in infrastructure and social programs.

The DCCC raised $11.6 million last month, according to figures just publicized, compared to $9.7 million raised by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

That successful haul came amid Democratic infighting over a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and $2 trillion in social spending legislation championed by Biden and liberals in Congress. The items finally cleared the House this month, although the larger "Build Back Better" bill still faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES FILL UP AS GOP EYES BIG GAINS

“House Democrats just delivered two more historic wins for the American people,” Rep. Sean Maloney of New York, the DCCC chairman, said in a statement. “Thanks to the leadership of House Democrats, President Biden and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, we’re heading into the final stretch of 2021 with eager grassroots support that’s going to power our victories next November.”

The House Democratic campaign arm’s October fundraising advantage over its GOP counterpart is somewhat of a rarity this year. Despite being in the minority, the NRCC is raking in cash at a robust clip this election cycle as it seeks to flip the handful of seats it needs in 2022 to reclaim the majority and most months has outpaced the DCCC.

However, the NRCC still enjoyed a slight edge over its counterpart in cash on hand as of Oct. 31, reporting $67.7 million to spend on the midterm elections, versus the DCCC’s $67.5 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Republican operatives note that at this point in the 2020 election cycle, the DCCC had outraised the NRCC by $30 million and squirreled away $15 million more in cash on hand.

