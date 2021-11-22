Wright State mandates COVID vaccine for all employees, student employees

Wright State University Wright State University (Contributed Photo)

DAYTON — Wright State University announced Monday morning that is will require all employees and student employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The announcement was made due to recent federal and regulatory changes, according to a press release.

Officials at Wright State said all employees will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.

The press release continued to say that employees who decide to have university-approved medical or religious exemptions also have until Jan. 4, 2022 to do so.

Requests for medical or disability accommodations must be submitted to the Office of Disability Services by emailing ada@wright.edu.

Employees who believe that COVID-19 vaccination violates a sincerely held religious belief may request exemption using this exemption form (PDF).

More information on Wright State’s vaccine requirement for employees is available at wright.edu/coronavirus/vaccines.

The decision to require all employees to be vaccinated comes after President Biden’s Executive Order 14042, which says that federal contractors and sub-contractors need to follow workforce-wide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Wright State University Spokesperson Seth Bauguess said, “Like every other research university nationally, Wright State must either accept these new contract provisions or discontinue its relationships with the federal government and its contractors,” the university said in its email. “The university’s relationship with the federal government, and especially with the Department of Defense and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, are critical to the success of our educational and research missions.”

Appointments for vaccines are available to employees for free at the COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Center, at 023 Student Union, on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Vaccinations are also available at Wright State Physicians by calling or texting 937-245-7200 and at most pharmacies. Schedule an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

