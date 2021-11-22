Glowing Beauty Looks for the Holiday Season

It was one of the oddest years on record: trepidant beginnings, bold reemergences, and unhinged headlines. It also somehow went by in approximately 2.5 seconds, flat. This time of year used to mean that our timelines would be revisited by the familiar meme featuring a (frequently parodied) woman stepping away from the dysfunction of one year carrying goodwill into another. You know, this one. But she hasn't made an appearance since early 2020. Instead, we're seeing an abundance of memes that feel more ominous in nature. (Like this one.) The vibe has shifted from hopeful to exasperated and although these feelings aren't unfounded (have you been around for the past 1.5 years?) it's interesting to note how unmarred beauty has been from this general feeling of gloom.

