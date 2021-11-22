ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Glowing Beauty Looks for the Holiday Season

thebeautylookbook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the holiday season is in full swing I’m excited to share some holiday looks featuring some new beauty tries from Dior. New bronze and plum tones launched in the Dior Backstage Line at Sephora and I think they’re perfect for a glowing look. Backstage Face and Body...

thebeautylookbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebeautylookbook.com

Chanel Holiday No 5 Makeup Collection

I finally have a look at the Chanel Holiday No 5 Makeup Collection! This season I ordered a few pieces from Chanel.com. I had my eye on quite a few of the holiday sets but was surprised how fast they all sold out! Holiday has been out for a while now but in case you still wanted swatches and my take keep reading! I also have a quick look at the Black Friday Set at the end of this post.
MAKEUP
bravotv.com

How to Get a Gorgeous, Glowing Makeup Look That's Runway-Approved

It's no secret that Bravo's Project Runway serves up incredible beauty looks that continually complement the iconic fashion moments, and this week's Viewer’s Verdict, presented by Maybelline, provided beauty enthusiasts with 12 next-level makeup styles that featured the most striking details. While all the looks were stunning in their own ways, there was one duo that stole the votes. Anna Yinan Zhou and Bones Jones' makeup reigned supreme with both of their models flaunting the prettiest dewy finish.
MAKEUP
thebeautylookbook.com

Holiday Gift Ideas For the Girls Who Have Everything

I have another gift guide sharing some ideas for the hard to shop for. If you’re in search of some gift ideas for the girl who has everything I hope this gives you some good ideas! When in doubt you can’t go wrong with a good hand cream, face mask, lip balms, or their favorite hair styling products in a set!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#On Beauty#Copper
Kentucky Kernel

Thanksgiving: A holiday glow up

I used to abhor Thanksgiving. For a holiday marketed as some fantastic feast, I couldn’t fathom why turkey was the star of the show. I personally preferred ham, and I could never understand why anyone would feel differently. The sides didn’t impress me either; as a picky eater, I wouldn’t...
FESTIVAL
Extra

#FriedaBeMe! Miriam Haart Shows Us John Frieda Hair Care Products to Look and Feel Great this Holiday Season

John Frieda Hair Care’s #FriedaBeMe campaign is encouraging everyone to embrace their true, authentic selves!. “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with reality star and entrepreneur Miriam Haart, who explained, “Frieda Be Me” is about reminding ourselves that even during the holiday season, “we deserve to celebrate who we are and what we stand for.”
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TrendHunter.com

15 Makeup Stocking Stuffers

With the holidays fast approaching, no doubt many individuals are looking for playful ways to show how much they care for the people in their lives—this list of makeup stocking stuffers provides some gift ideas for the cosmetic-obsessed friend, lover, or family member. Recently, NARS launched its 2021 Unwrapped Collection,...
MAKEUP
coveteur.com

The Most Memorable Beauty Looks From 2021

It was one of the oddest years on record: trepidant beginnings, bold reemergences, and unhinged headlines. It also somehow went by in approximately 2.5 seconds, flat. This time of year used to mean that our timelines would be revisited by the familiar meme featuring a (frequently parodied) woman stepping away from the dysfunction of one year carrying goodwill into another. You know, this one. But she hasn't made an appearance since early 2020. Instead, we're seeing an abundance of memes that feel more ominous in nature. (Like this one.) The vibe has shifted from hopeful to exasperated and although these feelings aren't unfounded (have you been around for the past 1.5 years?) it's interesting to note how unmarred beauty has been from this general feeling of gloom.
SKIN CARE
winemag.com

Wine Enthusiast Podcast: A Look at Festive Drinks for the Holiday Season

As the end of the year approaches, it brings celebrations that may include family, friends, food and, of course, good drinks. Often times, special or traditional libations reserved for these festive occasions are popped and shared. But what makes a drink festive? What makes it unique, or holiday-worthy? Is it...
DRINKS
WGNO

Best beauty minis to give as stocking stuffers this year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which stocking stuffer beauty minis are best? Shopping for beauty stocking stuffers this year? If you’re looking for unique products to wow recipients, consider giving beauty minis from their favorite brands. After all, the best things come in small packages. Many premium beauty brands have […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGNO

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
MAKEUP
WWD

The Best Black Friday Sephora Deals 2021

Click here to read the full article. For beauty lovers, Black Friday is a particularly special day. It’s the perfect time to invest in those bigger items that you can’t bring yourself to splurge on throughout the year with the best Black Friday beauty deals. It’s also a great time to purchase a gift for any women on your list who love beauty gifts or self-care gifts. Sephora is great at marking down a mix of products, including well-known items with cult followings and trendy items from newer lines, and this year’s sale is no exception. The best Black Friday...
MAKEUP
SPY

Win at Holiday Shopping In 2021 With the 40 Best Personalized Gifts

How can you ensure you’ll give a gift that’s like nothing they’ve ever received before? That’s easy — make it personalized. Think back to the best gifts you’ve ever received. We’re willing to bet that your favorites weren’t body lotions or gift certificates. They were likely well thought out gifts meant just for you. Knowing what your friends and family like most is the key to great gift-giving. An easy way to make the perfect present even better is shopping the best personalized gifts, especially around the holidays. Personalization is the thoughtful twist that makes a nice gift nicer. When you personalize an item with...
SHOPPING
BHG

Give Your Home a Cozy Holiday Makeover with These Dollar Store Finds

The holidays have arrived, ushering in glad tidings and a heaping dose of Christmas cheer along with them. From frosted windowpanes to twinkling lights, it's the time of year when everything feels extra cozy, and settling in for a long winter's night with friends and family is what it's all about.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy