ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has been on the run from the FBI has been captured in Alabama after assuming a new identity as a pastor. Larry Albert Flake,...

www.waff.com

Comments / 8

T.O.M.
6d ago

Crimials flock to Alabama thinking that they will not get caught, well eventually they do, Alabama is not as remote as northerners think it is.

Reply(2)
6
Bud Light
6d ago

I would think that's about the worst sin you could commit hiding behind a robe

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?

Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds and died mysteriously. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while charged with sexually abusing teens. After a life of scandal and luxury, Maxwell's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry White

Comments / 0

Community Policy