ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Villarreal manager Unai Emery warns his side to expect a 'reaction' from Manchester United in the Champions League after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - as the ex-Arsenal boss looks to pile more misery onto the Red Devils

By Press Association Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has warned his players to expect Manchester United to bite back in the Champions League on Tuesday night following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United head to El Madrigal needing to respond to another dismal Premier League showing, with Saturday's 4-1 loss away to Watford a fifth defeat in the last seven in the league and costing the popular Solskjaer his job.

'As a coach, you don't welcome the news that a colleague has lost his job,' Emery said. 'I have a lot of respect for Solskjaer because of his playing and coaching career. I've faced Solskjaer several times and above all, I value him as a great person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUVSV_0d3vW68A00
Unai Emery expects a reaction from Manchester United when they play his Villarreal side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjOj0_0d3vW68A00
Manchester United are reeling off the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday morning

'When there's a coaching change, there's a reaction one way or another. The focus will be more on the players than on the bench.

'The players know, even though they are professional and must always deliver, that they have to show their faces - for Manchester, for the coach that left, and the one that has arrived or will come.

'I expect a very good Manchester United because of their players and the significance of this game.'

The former Arsenal manager, himself strongly linked to a Premier League return with Newcastle before Eddie Howe's appointment earlier this month, knows United well with Tuesday's match a third meeting in the last six months.

United came from behind to win 2-1 at Old Trafford in September thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's stoppage-time strike, but Villarreal were the victors when the sides met in the Europa League final in May - prevailing 11-10 in a remarkable penalty shootout in Gdansk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4RtT_0d3vW68A00
Despite recent bad form, United could qualify from their Champions League group on Tuesday

Though United will start the match top of Group F, Villarreal are level on points after home and away wins over Young Boys with Atalanta lurking two points behind.

If United win, a place in the knockout stages is theirs, but they could end the night in third place and with work to do against a Young Boys side that beat them in the opening group fixture.

'They will find an extra motivation as it's the Champions League,' Emery added of United. 'We know they are a strong team.

'They need to win and I don't think there will be many changes. Perhaps certain tactical ones will be made, but we must be prepared to play against Cristiano Ronaldo, (Harry) Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, (David) De Gea and all the other great players that United have.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBEt1_0d3vW68A00
Villarreal's win over United in the Europa League final last season was Solskjaer's biggest blow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jqUJ_0d3vW68A00
Cristiano Ronaldo helped United come from behind to beat Villarreal back in September

'We have an opportunity tomorrow. We just want to compete, show our credentials, and enjoy it.

'Our last two Champions League results were good but we are facing the favourites.'

Despite their domestic woes, Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo said United had to be considered among the contenders to lift the Champions League trophy this season, and pointed to their 3-0 win at Tottenham on October 30 as showing they remain a dangerous side.

'We are playing against a team that can win this title,' he said

'When this (coaching change) situation happens, you are on alert. Their players will bring out their best.

'We expect the best Manchester United of the season, the one that won 3-0 at Tottenham.'

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Former Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Wants To Takeover From His Ex Teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Be New Manchester United Interim Manager

Reports suggest that ex-Manchester United defender Steve Bruce admits he is interested taking over as interim manager after the sacking of his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After Saturday's drubbing by Watford, yesterday morning, Manchester United confirmed the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This leaves Ole's right hand man,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Pep Guardiola’s heartfelt message to sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is wishing nothing but the best for his rival and now former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United‘s humiliating loss to Watford marked the beginning of the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as the famed club’s manager. The Red Devils have decided to finally fire Solskjaer after taking the heat for the team’s disastrous run in the English Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Dani Parejo
FanSided

Manchester United sacks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Chelsea clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a fan favorite from the moment he took over at Manchester United. This is true for both Red Devils fans and supporters of opposing clubs. On one hand, he has done exactly what Frank Lampard did at Chelsea. He steadied the ship after questionable leadership fractured the relationship between the club and its fans, all while building up a world class team. On the other hand, he often fell victim to managerial blunders that cost his side points down the stretch. Solskjaer looked like a dear in headlights more often than not at the top level. His situation this season is similar to Mikel Arteta’s at Arsenal last year. The only difference? Arteta pulled himself out of the hole he dug and his side is working its way up the table. Man United is slipping.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

BREAKING: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Embarrassing Loss Against Watford As Glazers Look At Brendan Rodgers And Zinedine Zidane

Accor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally left Manchester United with Glazers speaking with former Real Madrid manger Zinedine Zidane and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as a replacement. Manchester United against Claudio Ranieri's Watford, which was enough for the Norweigan to lose his job. The Glazers make the decision that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United tear down giant mural of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from outside Old Trafford just DAYS after sacking manager and playing legend as club chiefs draw up five-man shortlist for interim boss

Manchester United signalled the start of a new era on Wednesday by tearing down a giant mural of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Three workmen were spotted removing the image of the 48-year-old club legend from the Sir Matt Busby stand at Old Trafford. It came as club executives began...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#The Champions League#El Madrigal#Arsenal#Group F
Daily Mail

'He's never managed one of the biggest clubs in the world. Why is that?': Paul Merson questions Man United's decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick - and says 'I don't think there was any plan' after Solskjaer's sacking

Paul Merson has questioned Manchester United's plan to appoint Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season. The Red Devils moved for the highly-respected German coach, 63, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick has been hailed as a 'football visionary for his 'Gegenpressing' style...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Ralf Rangnick may struggle at Manchester United - he has a lack of experience dealing with the biggest egos and the daily pressure on you in the Old Trafford dugout

I'm always interested to see how new managers do in the Premier League and the impending arrival of Ralf Rangnick is intriguing to say the least. When intelligent football people of the calibre of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Ralph Hasenhuttl sing his praises, he clearly deserves respect. Rangnick has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League talking points including Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa

Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.United need swift Rangnick arrivalRalf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager at Manchester United can not come quick enough. Caretaker Michael Carrick’s United might have held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw but it was a point that belonged firmly to the fortunate category. Chelsea dominated the shots department...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga at centre of a Covid vaccinations debate

On-pitch matters are almost secondary for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this weekend, amid arguments and absences for five first-team players due to Covid-related rules, with Joshua Kimmich the biggest name in that group.For Julian Nagelsmann, he’ll have to go on preparing and plotting for victory regardless, but he’s without a host of stars for Saturday’s fixture and Bayern lost to 15th-placed Augsburg last time out domestically.It’s hard to escape the reality, though, that this isn’t a football issue: Germany is among the European nations currently facing a new wave of Covid infections and facing the prospect of increasingly bleak...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte claims he is not scared of Tottenham's 'bumpy' road ahead after humiliating defeat to Slovenian minnows NS Mura... as the Spurs boss vows to make Harry Kane's dream of becoming a champion come true

Antonio Conte insisted he is not scared of the 'bumpy' road ahead with Tottenham as he vowed to make Harry Kane's dream of becoming a champion come true. The Italian's start to managerial life at Spurs has not been entirely smooth sailing and he is faced with a huge task to get his side back on track.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

266K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy