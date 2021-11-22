Jeep Paying A BIG Price For Dirty And Stinky Air

There is a mutual understanding between road users that we all have to stick to the rules, or at least the right side of the road in order for this whole car thing to work. But on the fringes of road-going society lives a select few that make driving an unpleasant experience for all. Studies and surveys have been conducted throughout the years that have tried to pinpoint bad drivers based on the color and brand of car they drive, and in most instances, the finger points to BMW drivers. The AAA foundation for Traffic Safety has also noted that teenagers are a hazard to us all, but Scrap Car Comparison has come up with an interesting way to find out whether or not you're a hazard to fellow road users: by taking a psychopathy test.

