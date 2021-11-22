ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jeep Paying A BIG Price For Dirty And Stinky Air

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, is being hit with additional fines by the state of Michigan. The Detroit News reports Stellantis is being fined an undisclosed sum by the state due to air-quality violations at two factories in the Detroit area. These are separate from the Mack Assembly Plant, home...

carbuzz.com

