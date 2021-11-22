ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace Kelly’s granddaughter channels Kate Middleton at Monaco’s National Day celebration

By Alexandra Hurtado
 6 days ago

The Monegasque royal family is known for it’s fashionable members, but Grace Kelly ’s granddaughter Camille Gottlieb decided to take fashion inspiration from another stylish royal when it came to Monaco’s National Day celebration last week. Princess Stephanie ’s youngest daughter channeled the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a black coat and matching fascinator on Friday. Camille, 23, shared a photo of her polished look on her Instagram Story writing, “Kate Middleton mode on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvPg9_0d3vUen500 Camille Gottlieb
Camille shared a photo of her National Day look writing, ‘Kate Middleton mode on’

The National Day festivities were a royal family affair. Camille joined her mother, sister Pauline Ducruet , brother Louis Ducruet and sister-in-law Marie Chevalier at the celebration. Prince Albert and his six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella , were also in attendance, as were Princess Caroline , Andrea Casiraghi, Charlotte Casiraghi , Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra, Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Casiraghi .

Six of Caroline’s grandchildren—Charlotte’s eldest son Raphaël Elmaleh , Beatrice’s boys Francesco and Stefano Casiraghi , and Tatiana’s kids, Sacha , India and Maximilian Casiraghi —made an adorable, rare appearance alongside their parents at the palace. However, noticeably missing were Charlotte’s husband Dimitri Rassam and their son Balthazar Rassam .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nAVT_0d3vUen500 Getty Images
Six of Princess Caroline’s grandchildren attended the National Day celebration

On the palace balcony, Gabriella and Jacques were seen holding signs for their mom Princess Charlene , who was also absent from the festivities. The twins’ sweet messages read: “We Miss You Mommy” and “We Love You Mommy.” The Princely Palace announced last week that Charlene, who returned to Monaco earlier this month, would not be attending National Day .

“Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health. Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing Her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue. In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to Her recovery, the Princess’ location will remain strictly confidential,” the palace said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1es61I_0d3vUen500 Getty Images
Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques held up signs for their mother Princess Charlene

“Due to this situation, the Princely Couple regrets to announce that Princess Charlene will be unable to attend this year’s Fête Nationale (National Day) celebrations, alongside Her family and the people of Monaco,” the statement continued. “As soon as Her health permits, the Princess looks forward to once again carrying out her Princely duties and spending time with the Monegasques.”

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
