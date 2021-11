It appears that Warner Bros. is teasing its upcoming Super Smash Bros. style fighting game, which leaked a few weeks ago. Reportedly called 'Warner Bros Multiversus', the game will apparently feature characters from across many Warner Bros. shows and movies. In a move that seems to hint at this, the official Twitter accounts for Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry have posted images with their characters missing from the scene, as if transported away to another universe. Another universe where they will presumably beat each other up.

