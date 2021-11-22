ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogo Conventional Oil Field, Nigeria

Cover picture for the articleOgo is a conventional oil development located in shallow water in Nigeria and is operated by Optimum Petroleum Development. Discovered in 2013, Ogo lies in block OPL 310, with water depth of around 328 feet. The project is currently in feed stage and is expected to start commercial production...

rigzone.com

BP Starts Flowing Oil From Angolan Offshore Field

BP has started production at the Platina field in Block 18, which is located some 87 miles offshore Angola. Oil major BP has started production at the Platina field in Block 18, which is located some 87 miles offshore Angola. BP said that the project was brought online both ahead...
US News and World Report

Nigeria's President Says Aiteo Oil Spill Will Be 'Speedily Addressed'

ABUJA (Reuters) - An oil spill in Nigeria's Delta region that has been spewing for more than two weeks will be "speedily addressed," President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Wednesday. Nigerian oil firm Aiteo Eastern E&P reported the spill on Nov. 5 in the Nembe area of Bayelsa...
offshore-technology.com

Manta Gas Project Conventional Gas Field, Australia

Manta Gas Project is a conventional gas development located in shallow water in Australia and is operated by Cooper Energy. The field has water depth of around 869 feet. The project is currently in feed stage and is expected to start commercial production in 2025. Final investment decision (FID) of the project will be approved in 2022. The development cost is expected to be $416 m. The Manta Gas Project conventional gas development will involve the drilling of approximately two wells.
offshore-technology.com

Tortue (Mauritania) Conventional Gas Field, Mauritania

Tortue (Mauritania) is a conventional gas development located in ultra-deepwater in Mauritania and is operated by BP Mauritania Investments. Discovered in 2015, Tortue (Mauritania) lies in block C 8, with water depth of around 9,184 feet. The project is currently in construction stage and is expected to start commercial production...
offshore-technology.com

Hasselmus Conventional Gas Field, Norway

Hasselmus is a conventional gas development located in shallow water in Norway and is operated by Okea. Discovered in 1999, Hasselmus lies in block 6407/9P (PL 093), with water depth of around 813 feet. The project is currently in construction stage and is expected to start commercial production in 2023....
offshore-technology.com

North El-Amriya Development Lease Conventional Gas Field, Egypt

North El-Amriya Development Lease is a conventional gas development located in shallow water in Egypt and is operated by Petro Amriya. Discovered in 2011, North El-Amriya Development Lease lies in block North El Amriya Development Lease, with water depth of around 804 feet. The project is currently in construction stage...
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Lukoil Looks To Drill This 12 Billion Barrel Iraqi Oil Field

Russian oil giant, Lukoil, has filed a preliminary development proposal with Iraq’s Oil Ministry for the Eridu oil field, according to a statement from the Ministry last week. Located in Block 10, around 120 kilometers west of Basra in southern Iraq, the preliminary consensus opinion was that the field contains between 7 and 10 billion barrels of crude oil reserves. This alone would have made it the biggest oil discovery in Iraq in at least 20 years, but subsequent Russian oil industry estimates point to reserves of up to 12 billion barrels of oil. Its remuneration fee of US$5.99 per barrel is among the highest of all Iraq’s awards under its technical service contract model, and likely peak production is estimated at between 250,000 and 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). Lukoil was awarded a 60 percent share in the Block in the fourth round of licensing in 2012, along with a 40 percent stake being given to Japan’s Inpex. Given these apparently enticing figures, why has Lukoil waited so long to move ahead with a serious development program, and why is it doing so now? The key reason why Lukoil has been slow to move on developing Eridu is that the giant field has been caught up in the Russian oil company’s maneuverings to get a better deal for the nearby field of West Qurna 2, senior oil industry sources close to Iraq’s Oil Ministry exclusively told OilPrice.com. “Towards the middle of 2017, Lukoil felt that it had done a good job on developing West Qurna 2 in that [the field] had been steadily producing around 400,000 barrels per day [about nine percent of Iraq’s total oil production] - for some time,” said one of the sources. “But Lukoil, which had [and still has] a 75 percent stake in the field and had already spent at least US$8 billion on developing it, was only being compensated US$1.15 per barrel recovered,” he added. This was the lowest rate being paid to any IOC in Iraq at that time and was dwarfed by the US$5.50 per barrel being paid to GazpromNeft in its development of the Badra oil field.
offshore-technology.com

Wood secures contract for $3.2bn Sakarya gas field offshore Turkey

UK-based consulting and engineering firm Wood has received a contract to provide integrated project management for the $3.2bn Sakarya field development project offshore Turkey. The contract for the field has been awarded by state-owned oil and gas company Turkish Petroleum (TP), and will see Wood manage Turkey’s largest natural gas...
