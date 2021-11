Manta Gas Project is a conventional gas development located in shallow water in Australia and is operated by Cooper Energy. The field has water depth of around 869 feet. The project is currently in feed stage and is expected to start commercial production in 2025. Final investment decision (FID) of the project will be approved in 2022. The development cost is expected to be $416 m. The Manta Gas Project conventional gas development will involve the drilling of approximately two wells.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO