Uber debuted a new $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year) subscription for its ridesharing and Uber Eats services. Dubbed Uber One , the offering provides a continual 5% discount on rides, deliveries, and order pickups, with unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible delivery orders over $15 and grocery orders over $30. Should any of these discounted deliveries arrive later than Uber's estimated delivery time, subscribers will also receive a $5 credit for future use on rides or deliveries. While this is a nice backup, the company clearly expects it to be an infrequent requirement since it is also guaranteeing that Uber One requests will be fulfilled by "top-rated drivers" backed by "elevated member support."

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO