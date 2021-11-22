ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Week 11 Odds: West Virginia at Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago

With the win over Texas on Saturday, West Virginia kept their bowl hopes alive going into the final game of the regular season. The Mountaineers will head to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a game they must win to become bowl eligible. Two weeks ago, Kansas defeated Texas 57-56 in overtime, and last week lost by just three points to TCU.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Mountaineers are currently a 15-point favorite with the total set at 55.5.

WEST VIRGINIA STATS + TRENDS

West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 15 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Mountaineers average 16.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Jayhawks surrender (42.9).

The Mountaineers average 378.5 yards per game, 113 fewer yards than the 491.5 the Jayhawks allow per outing.

When West Virginia churns out more than 491.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (14).

KANSAS STATS + TRENDS

Against the spread, Kansas is 3-7-0 this year.

The Jayhawks are 3-7 ATS when underdogs by 15 points or more this year.

Kansas has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Jayhawks rack up 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers allow (24).

When Kansas scores more than 24 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jayhawks rack up 323.3 yards per game, 27.6 fewer yards than the 350.9 the Mountaineers allow.

Kansas is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up more than 350.9 yards.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (10).

Morgantown, WV
MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

