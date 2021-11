FLINT, MI -- The community is invited to come together for a memorial and prayer service for the woman and child who died in a Monday home explosion on Flint’s west side. The service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 in the parking lot of St. Pius X Catholic Church at 3139 Hogarth Ave. in Flint, said Whiteny Bower, a friend of the daughter of the 55-year-old woman who died in the fire.

