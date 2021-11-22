ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tyler Cameron Ships Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson After ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

Live from New York … it’s the beginning of a new romance! Tyler Cameron made a cameo on Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live episode, which sparked her relationship with Pete Davidson — and the Bachelorette alum is here for it.

“Looks like I lost out again,” Cameron, 28, joked exclusively to Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Heineken. “I didn’t really get to talk to Pete much, you know, he was busy, but I did see him and I enjoyed watching him. I don’t blame her — anyone that can make me laugh, I’m interested in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szUc1_0d3vSXm800
Shutterstock (3)

After working together on the October episode of the NBC sketch series, Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, felt a connection, a source told Us.

“He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” the insider said. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

Following several outings in New York City and California, the twosome confirmed their status by holding hands in Palm Springs on Thursday, November 18.

“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete,” another source told Us earlier this month. “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day. He just has this ability to hold Kim’s total attention and have her in stitches with his hilariously dry sense of humor. He’s so down to earth and humble, which she really digs.”

“Just to be in that room prior to being out there live, and just sharing stories and hearing, you know, things that don’t get talked about,” he said. “It was really cool to be around that and see them. And they always say like, ‘Don’t meet your heroes.’ Well, I did. And they’re even cooler than I thought.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ST838_0d3vSXm800
Tyler Cameron serves a Heineken to New York Islanders fans at the Heineken Terrace Bar at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY on November 20, 2021. Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)

The reality TV personality can admit he was “a little” nervous “at first,” but “then Amy Schumer started playing poker with sugar packets and it was all fun.”

More recently, Cameron spent time at the Heineken Terrace Bar before the New York Islanders game at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, November 20.

“I’m a big fan of the brand, you know, I’ve been drinking [Heineken] beer for a while,” Cameron told Us. “What a great way to be a part of it, pouring out the first beers at the grand opening of the UBS Arena. There’s no better place to be on a Saturday night.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 0

 

