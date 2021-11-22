Raynauld Analyzes Political Personalization and Local Campaigns: Policy Options

Let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit our middle school civics class, shall we?. In civics we learned that, in the United States, the essence of politics mostly involves a fundamental dispute over the role and purpose of government. Traditionally, that dispute involves those who believe that government should be limited to supplying the basics of a safe and peaceful existence — a military, a police force and at least some governmental measures to facilitate the creation of an economy — and those who think that government has a more expansive role to play in society via programs and initiatives that seek to directly address problems.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO