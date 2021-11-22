ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Today* in Corgis* around Town

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Brenda for sending on Friday. *This series features...

www.popville.com



thecordovatimes.com

Around Town: Winter Gear Swap, music fundraiser, The Catch

The Powder House is hosting their annual winter gear swap starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. Free table space, markers and masking tape provided. Barter, swap or sell your old winter gear. Bring cash/check if you’re looking. Open to the public, no door fee, all ages welcome. View the full event listing at https://tinyurl.com/PHgearswap.
CORDOVA, AK
thefoothillsfocus.com

Around the Bluhmin' Town: Kitchen center islands are homes’ junkyard

Judy Bluhm talks about the “space war” over the kitchen center island. Have you ever wondered, what is the real purpose of the kitchen’s center island? Ponder this question no more, dear readers, as I think I have found the answer. It is a place to collect, stack, put, place, spread, leave, toss and lose things! It is a trap for all things unrelated to cooking. Handy to have, stylish to look at, expensive to build and a must-have for all truly gourmet chefs; these center islands could be the root of all evil.
HOME & GARDEN
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Yesterday there were 66,347 total positives. explore all the official D.C. data here From the Mayor’s Office: “The District’s reported data for November 22, 2021 includes 86 new positive coronavirus…
PUBLIC HEALTH
miamilaker.com

Scene around town: Mask Fashion

Call it pandemic fashion, the colorful face coverings we wear to protect ourselves, our families, friends and neighbors from the COVID-19 virus and its variants. What kind of mask do you wear? To show off your style, send a selfie to LindaT@MiamiLaker.com. Photos by Linda Trischitta, The Miami Laker.
MIAMI, FL
i95 ROCK

10 Places Around Danbury To Take Your Out of Town Relatives

With the holiday season here, that can only mean one thing, relatives will be invading your home. They come from far and wide, and they could stay awhile, so when you're overrun by those out of town relatives during the holidays, you're going to need a few places to go to keep them occupied for awhile.
Camden News

Kangaroo decides it's time to bounce, then hops around town

MADISON, Miss. (AP) -- Rocky the kangaroo has been returned to his Mississippi home after a romp around Madison. The 2-year-old -- who assists children during therapy sessions -- made his escape Tuesday afternoon, WLBT-TV reported. His owner, child psychologist Alyssa Killebrew, says a neighborhood child wanted to visit Rocky...
MADISON, MS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Santa Around Town' brings the jolly one to the streets of Vandergrift

Vandergrift is prepping for a visit from the big guy himself. Santa will cruise around the borough in a firetruck from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. Called “Santa Around Town,” the event is sponsored by the Vandergrift Improvement Program (VIP) with the borough’s two volunteer fire departments as partners.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
thefoothillsfocus.com

Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Spend one day being thankful

It seems we are all thankful for the ability to get together this year. Last year we had to cope with words like “social distancing” and “nuclear family gatherings,” with suggestions of holding dinner outdoors. Well, good riddance to 2020. The good news is that about 50 million Americans are...
FESTIVAL
popville.com

“Thanksgiving Sandwiches in DC?”

I was wondering if we could crowdsource Thanksgiving sandwiches in DC. It seems that a lot of the sub shops that used to have them (Your Only Friend/Fight Club/Capproitti’s) have all closed. Would love to find out if there are other spots in DC that have them, as they are my favorite this time of year!”
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix – AdoPtville

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share for the regular fix please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. AdoPtville is run by a volunteer who compiles these pets weekly from local shelters.
PETS
petguide.com

New Pet Carrier Is Just For Corgis

Around here, we absolutely love Corgis. That’s why we adore this awesome SturdiBag pet carrier that’s made with the Corgi in mind. Most small dog owners bring their tiny little pooches everywhere they go. They’ll carry them in their hand when they go for a quick coffee run and travel with them them in a cute little bag when they head to the mall or to the airport. Basically, when it comes to moving around in cute little bags, larger dogs have got the short end of the stick.
PETS
popville.com

Friends of the White Whale Society Presents

Thanks to Catherine for sending from the Mall. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Last Christmas Tree in Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
ANIMALS
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Town PDs begin holiday gift drives

AMHERST — Annual holiday gift drives coordinated by the Amherst and Hadley Police departments are getting underway as Thanksgiving approaches. In Amherst, people can bring unwrapped toys, books, winter apparel and gift cards, as well as wrapping paper, to the 111 Main St. police station between Nov. 22 and Dec. 20.
AMHERST, MA
popville.com

Today’s rental was chosen for the backyard

This rental is located at 713 Farragut Place,. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,150 / 2br – 1224ft2 – Fantastic 2 Bed/1 Bath Home Near Fort Totten Available Mid-December!. Fantastic 2 Bedroom Home in North Michigan Park Available Mid-December!. This charming single family home is a must see! The main...
HOUSE RENT
Times Leader

Around Town: Chamber dinner a chance to reflect on positive changes

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It was a glorious night on Thursday. Not only did the like-minded, community-focused folks of the Wyoming Valley come together to “honor the past and trailblaze the future,” but people saw their peers honored in a big way at the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner at Mohegan Sun Pocono.
POLITICS



