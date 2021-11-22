Today* in Corgis* around Town

Judy Bluhm talks about the “space war” over the kitchen center island. Have you ever wondered, what is the real purpose of the kitchen’s center island? Ponder this question no more, dear readers, as I think I have found the answer. It is a place to collect, stack, put, place, spread, leave, toss and lose things! It is a trap for all things unrelated to cooking. Handy to have, stylish to look at, expensive to build and a must-have for all truly gourmet chefs; these center islands could be the root of all evil.
