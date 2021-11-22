Today* in Corgis* around Town

Around here, we absolutely love Corgis. That’s why we adore this awesome SturdiBag pet carrier that’s made with the Corgi in mind. Most small dog owners bring their tiny little pooches everywhere they go. They’ll carry them in their hand when they go for a quick coffee run and travel with them them in a cute little bag when they head to the mall or to the airport. Basically, when it comes to moving around in cute little bags, larger dogs have got the short end of the stick.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO