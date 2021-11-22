ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brit Awards scrap separate male, female prize categories

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHn6V_0d3vSDMq00
1 of 2

LONDON (AP) — The organizers of the Brit Awards announced Monday they are scrapping separate male and female artist categories in a shakeup designed to make the music prizes more inclusive.

Next year’s awards will feature trophies for U.K. and international artist of the year, replacing male and female awards in each category. Organizers said the change will celebrate artists “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them.”

The 2022 ceremony will also include four new awards for different genres, decided by public vote: alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

The moves are the latest changes made in response to criticism that the awards long failed to reflect the diversity of British music. In 2017, the academy of more than 1,000 music industry professionals that chooses Brits winners was expanded in an attempt to make it more gender-balanced and diverse.

The 2022 Brit Awards ceremony will be held Feb. 8 at London’s O2 Arena, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Comments / 1

Related
thebrag.com

Queen’s Brian May blasts removal of BRITS gendered categories as “frightening”

The BRITS only just announced they were removing gendered categories from 2022 onwards but Brian May has already expressed his annoyance at the decision. The BRIT Awards finally followed the Grammys and ARIA Awards in doing away with gendered categories such as Best Male and Best Female Artist this week. The 2021 ceremony notably attracted criticism from non-binary singer Sam Smith.
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

Brit Awards launching gender-neutral categories in 2022

London [UK], November 23 (ANI): The organizers of the Brit Awards have scrapped gendered categories, removing separate male and female prizes for best solo and best international acts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, starting from 2022, the U.K.'s biggest music awards will have gender-neutral categories across the board after removing...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Why the Brit Awards ditching gender categories makes perfect sense

It’s made headlines, but the news that the 2022 Brit Awards will ditch gendered categories is hardly a surprise. Rumours of a shakeup at the UK music ceremony have been around for the past year. They most recently flared up after Sam Smith – who identifies as non-binary – was excluded from the gendered categories in March. The move feels inevitable. So too does the backlash. But this decision is the correct, logical one for an awards show seeking to avoid the impending irrelevance staring it – and others like it – right in the face.So, as of 2022’s event,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Gilligan
97 Rock

Queen’s Brian May Speaks Out Against BRIT Awards’ Gender-Inclusive Categories

Queen's Brian May is one of the latest people to criticise the BRIT Awards' decision to do away with a gender-based system for award categories. This week (Nov. 22), we learned Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year awards would replace the tradition Male and Female categories of the past. The change will go into action next year.
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Brits’ decision to scrap gendered categories raises concerns – Culture Secretary

Male and female prizes will be replaced by gender-neutral gongs. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has described as “sad” the Brit Awards’ decision to scrap male and female categories at the ceremony next year. She raised concerns that the move, which will instead see gender-neutral gongs featured, could lead to women...
SOCIETY
Page Six

Book: Queen Elizabeth snub prompted Harry and Meghan to quit royal family

Queen Elizabeth’s choice to eliminate a photo of grandson Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie led to the couple quitting the royal family, according to a new book. “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” (Gallery), out Tuesday, claims that the British monarch had an aide move a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their eight-month-old son, Archie off camera before she recorded her 2019 holiday broadcast.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brit Awards#Awards Ceremony#Brits#Trophies#Uk#Ap#British#The Academy Of More Than
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

British Woman Finds 34 Carat Diamond Worth Over $2 Million USD During Her Fall Cleaning

In the case of coincidental finds, a woman in her 70s finds a 34-carat diamond amidst cleaning her home in Northumberland, U.K. The owner originally thought that it was a costume jewelry stone. Turns out, the gem, which is slightly larger than a £1 GBP coin, has a shocking value of approximately £2 million GBP ($2.73 million USD). Featonby’s Auctioneers’ Mark Lane called the worth of the diamond to be a “huge shock” when the owner came in to get her items valued. Lane told the BBC, “The lady came in with a bag of jewelry as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in the town. It had been in a box along with her wedding band and a number of low-value costume jewelry items.”
U.K.
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Adele didn't land a single Grammy nomination. Here's why

Go easy on the Recording Academy after Adele didn’t receive any Grammy nominations on Tuesday. Despite recently releasing one of the most critically and popularly acclaimed albums of the year, the “Easy on Me” artist wasn’t eligible to be nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Why? Because neither “30" nor...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Queen Letizia's handbag contents revealed as she suffers major slip-up during royal tour

Queen Letizia suffered a relatable slip-up during her royal tour of Sweden as she dropped her clutch bag during a photo call on Thursday. The contents of the queen's clutch bag were scattered across the floor, including what appeared to be a lipstick, as she posed for photos with her husband, King Felipe, and King Carl Gustaf XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

A Private Investigator Apologized to Prince Harry for Having “Robbed” Him of Teen Years

While the first episode of The Princes and The Press—a two-part BBC documentary that started airing last week—looked at the unsurprisingly fraught relationship between the royal family and the tabloid media machine, it also featured some revelations. Though it’s widely recognized that the rabid treatment of the royal family by the tabloid press is over-the-top and inappropriate (Prince Harry has even previously blamed the media’s “culture of exploitation” for the death of his mother, Princess Diana), the new documentary goes into some never-before-heard details—and saw at least one former investigator apologize to Prince Harry for their behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Eighties pop star Debbie Gibson: ‘The price of fame is high. I have a therapist on speed dial!’

Thirty-three years ago – in musical terms, an epoch – Debbie Gibson was the most famous American teen pop star on Earth. At 17 she was as loved by teenagers as Billie Eilish was at 17, in polar opposite ways. Gibson, uncool and critically dismissed, was the wholesome, toothsome innocent who sang upbeat, unapologetically weedy songs about adolescent love. Eilish, peerlessly cool and critically sacred, remains a sad-eyed cynic singing unapologetically disturbing songs about death, sex and generational neuroses. If popular culture is unrecognisable from 1988, as it should be, one aspect remains identical: the constant judgment of female public figures over their physicality, as Eilish always is and Gibson still is, harangued on social media for being “too thin” since her 2013 Lyme disease diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy